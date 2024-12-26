WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted above average demand.The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.532 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.76.Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.183 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted above average demand, while the month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX