Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports 2024 Third Quarter and Year to Date Financial Results

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the third quarter 2024 ("3Q24") of $3.7 million, or $1.37 per share compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $1.03 per share for the second quarter of 2024 ("2Q24), and net income of $4.1 million, or $1.50 per share for the third quarter of 2023 ("3Q23"). Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $9.5 million or $3.47 per share, compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $10.7 million, or $3.90 per share.

2024 Third Quarter and Year to Date Highlights

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.59% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.29% for the second quarter of 2024 and 1.81% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.48% for the second quarter of 2024. The NIM expansion experienced in the third quarter 2024 was primarily the result of an improvement in the average yield of total interest-earning assets of 8 bps coupled with higher average balances in noninterest-bearing deposits which reduced total funding costs by 3 bps.

Significant Deposit Growth and Stable Low-Cost Funding - Total deposits increased $56.0 million, or 7.1%, when compared to June 30, 2024 and $98.5 million, or 13.2%, when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits for the third quarter 2024 when compared to the second quarter 2024 was driven by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $26.7 million, or 11.1%, and Interest-bearing deposits of $29.3 million, or 5.4%, for the same period. These increases were the result of initiatives to gather low-cost deposits, normal seasonal inflows, and featured terms and rates offered to customers on time deposits.

Strong Operating Leverage - The reported efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 was 46.6%, compared to 50.6% for the second quarter of 2024 and 41.2% for the third quarter of 2023.

Core System Conversion Update - The Company has been diligently working on upgrading its core banking system which is scheduled to be finalized in the 4th quarter this year. This core system upgrade will greatly benefit our customers with additional functions and features while creating operational efficiencies within our branches, digital banking, lending and other supporting functions.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter and year to date thru September," commented President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson. "We continue to make great strides at sourcing low-cost deposits thus adding liquidity to our balance sheet as the local tourism economy enters its offseason. We remain disciplined on our lending opportunities and continue to transition lower-yielding assets for higher yielding assets to improve net interest income and net operating margin. Our core system conversion and new branch in Cape Charles, VA, remain our top priorities and on schedule."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.7 million for 3Q24, as compared to $2.8 million for 2Q24 and $4.1 million for 3Q23. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Quarters Ended % Change Results of Operations September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2024 Prior Year Prior

Quarter Net interest income $ 8,133,679 $ 8,009,970 $ 7,201,600 1.5 % 12.9 % Provision for credit losses - (80,000 ) 75,000 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Noninterest income 935,684 905,208 518,945 3.4 80.3 Noninterest expense 4,227,500 3,705,844 3,904,252 14.1 8.3 Net income $ 3,748,363 $ 4,133,334 $ 2,819,293 (9.3 )% 33.0 % Yield on earning assets 4.78 % 4.34 % 4.70 % 10.1 % 1.7 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.92 1.15 1.91 67.0 0.5 Net interest margin 3.58 3.64 3.48 (1.6 ) 2.9 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.59 1.81 1.29 (12.2 ) 23.3 Return on average equity (annualized) 13.43 16.52 10.52 (18.7 ) 27.7 Efficiency ratio 46.60 % 41.18 % 50.57 % 13.2 % (7.8 )%

Net interest income in 3Q24 increased $932 thousand, or 12.9%, as compared to 2Q24, primarily due to an increase in interest earned on interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $941 thousand, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits of $150 thousand, both the result of significant seasonal deposit growth and increased liquidity during the quarter. Net interest income in 3Q24 increased $124 thousand, or 1.5%, as compared to 3Q23, due to increases in interest income on loans of $1.2 million and on interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $116 thousand, and almost entirely offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $1.1 million.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans, which was unchanged compared to 2Q24 and 3Q23. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 3Q24. There was no provision for credit losses recorded for 3Q24, compared to $75 thousand recorded for 2Q24 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $80 thousand for 3Q23. The decrease in provision for credit losses when compared to 2Q24 was due to a decrease in total loans related to seasonal line of credit repayments. The reversal of provision for credit losses in 3Q23 was the result of a loan recovery recorded during the same period.

Noninterest income increased in 3Q24 by $417 thousand, or 80.3%, as compared to 2Q24, due to the absence of losses experienced in the second quarter related to restructuring certain bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies and consumer check fraud. The restructuring of certain BOLI policies in 2Q24 resulted in one-time losses of $171 thousand in 2Q24 as the Company sought to maximize yields on these investments in future periods. Losses from consumer check fraud were reduced by $124 thousand in 3Q24 when compared to 2Q24 and remain a top priority with enhanced monitoring and prevention. Compared to 3Q23, noninterest income increased $30 thousand, or 3.4%, in the current quarter and is primarily attributable to higher income from BOLI policies and the absence of losses realized in 3Q23 from restructuring of the bond portfolio, partially offset by lower fees earned on other banking services.

Current quarter noninterest expense increased by $323 thousand or 8.3%, as compared to 2Q24, and was primarily attributed to an increase in the combined salaries and employee benefits expense of $286 thousand. Higher health insurance claims in the current quarter contributed to $206 thousand of the increase in the combined salaries and employee benefits expense. Noninterest expense increased in 3Q24 by $522 thousand, or 14.1%, as compared to the 3Q23, and was primarily attributed to an increase in the combined salaries and employee benefits expense of $504 thousand. The higher salaries and employee benefits expense in 3Q24 when compared to the linked quarter are the result of compensation and wage adjustments implemented in 2024 based on compensation studies to retain and attract talented employees to remain competitive in the financial industry. Higher health insurance claims in the current quarter contributed to $225 thousand of the increase in the combined salaries and employees benefit expense.

Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of September 30, 2024 has 26,078 shares available to be repurchased.

For the Quarters Ended % Change Results of Operations September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Net income $ 1.37 $ 1.50 $ 1.03 (8.9 )% 33.0 % Book value 42.16 35.98 39.81 17.2 5.9 Book value excluding OCI 44.86 41.83 43.84 7.2 2.3 Market value 48.99 42.25 46.00 16.0 6.5 Dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 5.9 2.9 Dividend payout ratio 26.20 % 22.65 % 34.04 % 15.7 % (23.0 )% Number of shares repurchased 14,904 - 204 - 7,205.9 Repurchase amount 658,757 - 8,980 - 7,235.8 Average repurchase price 44.20 - 44.02 - 0.4 %

The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $10.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 11.3%. A summary of the year to date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Nine Months Ended Results of Operations September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 %

Change Net interest income $ 22,187,674 $ 22,842,198 (2.9 )% Provision for credit losses 550,000 340,000 61.8 Noninterest income 2,626,131 2,422,565 8.4 Noninterest expense 12,069,151 11,041,196 9.3 Net income $ 9,537,654 $ 10,747,567 (11.3 )% Yield on earning assets 4.67 % 4.20 % 11.1 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.88 1.03 83.4 Net interest margin 3.47 3.57 (2.6 ) Return on average assets (annualized) 1.42 1.60 (11.3 ) Return on average equity (annualized) 11.72 14.51 (19.2 ) Efficiency ratio 47.92 % 43.46 % 10.3 %

Net interest income decreased $655 thousand, or 2.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in deposit costs outpacing growth in interest income from earning assets. Deposit costs increased $3.5 million, or 86.3%, over the prior year while interest income increased $2.9 million, or 10.6%, in the same period. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 85 bps in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared the same period in the prior year. Organic loan growth combined with higher yields enhanced interest income from loans by $3.8 million, or 19.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to nine months ended September 30, 2023. Loan yields have increased 45 bps in the previous 12 months due to higher interest rates on new loan originations. Average loan balances increased $39.5 million, or 7.1%, since September 30, 2023 and the growth was primarily funded by decreases in debt securities and growth in deposits, in the same period. Interest income from debt securities and fed funds sold decreased by $957 thousand, in the same period, as the result of lower balances in debt securities and the Federal Reserve rate cut of 50bps on September 18, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, which is relatively unchanged compared to September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $550 thousand was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 2024. The provision for credit losses of $340 thousand recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $204 thousand, or 8.4%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to a $728 thousand increase in income from BOLI. Nonrecurring income of $784 thousand was recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to death proceeds from BOLI. Other sources of noninterest income decreased compared to the prior year partially offsetting the increase in BOLI income and included losses from the disposition of debt securities of $228 thousand and losses from check fraud of $110 thousand. Restructuring of the debt securities portfolio in 2024 resulted in the sale of lower-yielding debt securities at a loss so proceeds could be reinvested into new securities or fund loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $1.0 million, or 9.3% as compared to the same period in 2023, and is the result of a $665 thousand, or 14.3%, increase in employee salaries expense and $145 thousand, or 9.8% increase in employee benefits. Higher salaries expense relates to the fulfillment of open positions and compensation wage adjustments paid during 2024 to remain competitive in the current labor market. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and year to date claims incurred by the plan were higher in 2024, which had the most significant impact on employee benefits. Additionally, employment taxes on a higher wage base resulting from the wage adjustments and fulfillment of open positions was a contributing factor in higher employee benefits expense. Other operating costs increased by $151 thousand, or 9.4%, which primarily relate to increases in professional fees and charitable donations.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table.

For the Nine Months Ended Per Share Data September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 %

Change Net income $ 3.47 $ 3.90 (10.8 )% Dividends $ 1.06 $ 1.01 5.0 Dividend payout ratio 39.41 % 25.89 % 17.4 % Book value 42.16 35.98 17.2 Book value excluding OCI 44.86 41.83 7.2 Market value 48.99 42.25 16.0 Number of shares repurchased 27,358 4,954 452.2 Repurchase amount $ 1,218,804 $ 198,023 515.5 % Average repurchase price $ 44.55 $ 39.97 11.5 %

Financial Condition

The Company relies predominately on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well-capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and as of September 30, 2024 the Tier 1 capital of the Company exceeded the threshold to be considered well-capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) by $37.4 million, or 42.9%. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Financial Condition September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Assets $ 960,036,763 $ 899,714,244 $ 897,946,213 6.7 % 6.9 % Cash + unencumbered debt securities 274,770,147 243,307,165 200,647,575 12.9 36.9 Loans 593,282,065 555,192,827 605,110,398 6.9 (2.0 ) Deposits 841,681,720 797,524,704 785,686,008 5.5 7.1 Interest-bearing deposits 573,014,618 523,634,274 543,758,089 9.4 5.4 Stockholders' equity $ 114,938,427 $ 99,105,109 $ 109,126,423 16.0 % 5.3 % Common stock - shares outstanding 2,726,536 2,754,086 2,741,440 (1.0 ) (0.5 ) Stockholders' equity / assets 11.97 % 11.02 % 12.15 % 8.6 % (1.5 )% Average assets $ 943,588,541 $ 914,671,398 $ 873,915,113 3.2 % 8.0 % Average loans 596,968,941 557,482,431 601,943,532 7.1 (0.8 ) Average deposits 823,712,553 808,860,861 758,176,927 1.8 8.6 Average stockholders' equity $ 111,652,193 $ 100,064,043 $ 107,183,698 11.6 % 4.2 % Average stockholders' equity / average assets 11.83 % 10.94 % 12.26 % 8.2 % (3.5 )% Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 12.86 % 12.42 % 13.61 % 3.5 % (5.5 )%

Short term interest rates have remained elevated in the last 12 months which encouraged certain depositors to invest excess cash into short term government bonds or other high-yield investments. The Company has been able to offset the outflow of these deposits by growing core deposits and has not relied on brokered deposits or short-term borrowings for funding. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, deposits increased by $98.5 million, or 13.2%, consisting of $42.0 million in time deposits, $41.1 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, $14.4 million in ICS deposits, and $9.9 million in money market deposits, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts of $8.6 million. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits. Core deposits are defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250 thousand. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250 thousand are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250 thousand totaling $233.2 million which represents 27.7% of total deposits. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Recent events in the banking industry led to an increase in usage of the IntraFi Network by both commercial and consumer customers. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network increased by 29.5% to $122.2 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $94.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of September 30, 2024 and equaled 32.7% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Liquidity September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior Quarter Cash + unencumbered debt securities / deposits 32.65 % 30.51 % 25.54 % 7.0 % 27.8 % Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 12.22 % 11.59 % 13.15 % 5.4 % (7.1 )% Loans / deposits 70.49 % 69.61 % 77.02 % 1.3 % (8.5 )% Average loans / average deposits 72.47 % 68.92 % 79.39 % 5.2 % (8.7 )% Core deposits / total assets 86.63 % 88.45 % 87.11 % (2.1 )% (0.6 )% Deposits > $250,000 / total deposits 27.71 % 29.64 % 24.18 % (6.5 )% 14.6 %

Noncore funding sources including Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and brokered deposits are readily available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs only and not to pursue growth. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $207.2 million from the FHLB that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are related to FHLB Letters of Credit used to collateralize public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $17.8 million, or 3.1%, since December 31, 2023. Loan growth of $38.1 million, or 6.9%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Growth in the loan portfolio during the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio have expanded the yield on loans from 4.93% in 3Q23 to 5.38% in 3Q24.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of September 30, 2024. Past due loans were 0.64% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.42% of total loans as of June 30, 2024 and 0.49% as of September 30, 2023. Past due loans as of September 30, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300 thousand and are well secured. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Asset Quality September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.5 % 0.3 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (0.01 )% (0.01 )% - % (22.6 )% (289.3 )% Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans 0.64 % 0.49 % 0.42 % 31.4 % 52.8 % Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 19.3 % 44.4 %

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) September 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 10,822,481 $ 8,645,851 $ 10,541,773 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 120,208,887 32,112,570 87,769,625 Total cash and cash equivalents 131,031,368 40,758,421 98,311,398 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 161,959,717 155,031,208 161,582,511 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 34,025,737 40,363,590 42,306,978 Equity securities, at cost 748,833 748,833 748,833 Restricted stock, at cost 616,300 652,400 651,500 Loans 593,282,065 575,483,217 555,192,827 Less: allowance for credit losses (3,741,353 ) (3,224,796 ) (3,482,333 ) Net loans 589,540,712 572,258,421 551,710,494 Accrued interest receivable 2,216,661 2,457,017 2,181,704 Prepaid expenses 427,381 849,418 604,998 Other real estate owned 392,206 388,712 294,467 Premises and equipment, net 12,996,731 12,421,191 12,882,400 Computer software, net 138,482 156,557 175,755 Deferred income taxes, net 2,379,786 3,628,386 5,219,164 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 22,071,866 22,037,539 21,849,420 Other assets 1,490,983 1,224,020 1,194,622 Total assets $ 960,036,763 $ 852,975,713 $ 899,714,244 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 268,667,102 $ 235,351,918 $ 273,890,430 Interest-bearing 573,014,618 507,863,159 523,634,274 Total deposits 841,681,720 743,215,077 797,524,704 Accrued interest payable 728,709 377,442 238,651 Dividends payable - 1,101,582 936,389 Accrued expenses 563,237 826,259 226,962 Non-qualified deferred compensation 1,223,129 958,785 881,667 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 513,347 477,347 - Other liabilities 388,194 442,016 800,762 Total liabilities 845,098,336 747,398,508 800,609,135 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,726,536 2,753,894 2,754,086 Additional paid-in capital 945,109 2,136,555 2,144,387 Retained earnings 118,633,925 111,951,675 110,314,830 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (7,367,143 ) (11,264,919 ) (16,108,194 ) Total stockholders' equity 114,938,427 105,577,205 99,105,109 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 960,036,763 $ 852,975,713 $ 899,714,244

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,095,537 $ 6,919,231 $ 23,689,379 $ 19,875,632 U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 493,950 502,696 1,524,088 1,457,449 Mortgage-backed debt securities 668,685 671,450 1,837,673 1,974,153 State and municipal debt securities 98,281 108,174 297,100 325,978 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 1,461,829 1,345,316 2,418,586 3,276,612 Total interest income 10,818,282 9,546,867 29,766,826 26,909,824 Interest expense Deposits 2,684,603 1,536,897 7,579,152 4,067,626 Net interest income 8,133,679 8,009,970 22,187,674 22,842,198 Provision for credit losses - (80,000 ) 550,000 340,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,133,679 8,089,970 21,637,674 22,502,198 Noninterest income Debit card interchange fees, net 200,139 196,803 572,446 578,486 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 196,599 150,231 552,735 472,114 Merchant payment processing, net 154,567 208,811 316,532 360,964 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 57,946 42,845 169,972 199,545 Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance and annuities 207,287 115,208 342,538 398,303 Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance death proceeds - - 783,787 - Dividends 11,250 8,180 46,780 31,401 Loss on disposition of debt securities (2,098 ) (84,394 ) (370,919 ) (142,680 ) Loss from fraud and overages/shortages (11,158 ) 15,331 (148,040 ) (38,058 ) Gain on transfer of other real estate owned 0 101,091 0 101,091 Miscellaneous 121,152 151,102 360,300 461,399 Total noninterest income 935,684 905,208 2,626,131 2,422,565 Noninterest expenses Salaries 1,859,963 1,581,341 5,320,246 4,655,355 Employee benefits 682,282 456,799 1,636,191 1,490,701 Occupancy 272,333 259,011 818,927 777,752 Furniture and equipment 200,944 210,192 602,989 595,898 Data processing 243,280 248,162 737,475 725,716 Marketing 133,085 159,203 477,885 464,194 Directors fees 76,950 74,350 215,550 223,925 Telecommunication services 67,199 66,534 205,598 197,480 Deposit insurance premiums 105,462 107,240 295,831 302,680 Other operating 586,002 543,012 1,758,459 1,607,495 Total noninterest expenses 4,227,500 3,705,844 12,069,151 11,041,196 Income before income taxes 4,841,863 5,289,334 12,194,654 13,883,567 Income taxes 1,093,500 1,156,000 2,657,000 3,136,000 Net income $ 3,748,363 $ 4,133,334 $ 9,537,654 $ 10,747,567 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.50 $ 3.47 $ 3.90

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations on the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Wicomico County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com