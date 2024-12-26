Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports 2024 Third Quarter and Year to Date Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the third quarter 2024 ("3Q24") of $3.7 million, or $1.37 per share compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $1.03 per share for the second quarter of 2024 ("2Q24), and net income of $4.1 million, or $1.50 per share for the third quarter of 2023 ("3Q23"). Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $9.5 million or $3.47 per share, compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $10.7 million, or $3.90 per share.
2024 Third Quarter and Year to Date Highlights
Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.59% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.29% for the second quarter of 2024 and 1.81% for the third quarter of 2023.
Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.48% for the second quarter of 2024. The NIM expansion experienced in the third quarter 2024 was primarily the result of an improvement in the average yield of total interest-earning assets of 8 bps coupled with higher average balances in noninterest-bearing deposits which reduced total funding costs by 3 bps.
Significant Deposit Growth and Stable Low-Cost Funding - Total deposits increased $56.0 million, or 7.1%, when compared to June 30, 2024 and $98.5 million, or 13.2%, when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits for the third quarter 2024 when compared to the second quarter 2024 was driven by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $26.7 million, or 11.1%, and Interest-bearing deposits of $29.3 million, or 5.4%, for the same period. These increases were the result of initiatives to gather low-cost deposits, normal seasonal inflows, and featured terms and rates offered to customers on time deposits.
Strong Operating Leverage - The reported efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 was 46.6%, compared to 50.6% for the second quarter of 2024 and 41.2% for the third quarter of 2023.
Core System Conversion Update - The Company has been diligently working on upgrading its core banking system which is scheduled to be finalized in the 4th quarter this year. This core system upgrade will greatly benefit our customers with additional functions and features while creating operational efficiencies within our branches, digital banking, lending and other supporting functions.
"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter and year to date thru September," commented President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson. "We continue to make great strides at sourcing low-cost deposits thus adding liquidity to our balance sheet as the local tourism economy enters its offseason. We remain disciplined on our lending opportunities and continue to transition lower-yielding assets for higher yielding assets to improve net interest income and net operating margin. Our core system conversion and new branch in Cape Charles, VA, remain our top priorities and on schedule."
Quarterly Results of Operations
Quarterly net income was $3.7 million for 3Q24, as compared to $2.8 million for 2Q24 and $4.1 million for 3Q23. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
For the Quarters Ended
% Change
Results of Operations
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
Prior
Year
Prior
Net interest income
$
8,133,679
$
8,009,970
$
7,201,600
1.5
%
12.9
%
Provision for credit losses
-
(80,000
)
75,000
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
Noninterest income
935,684
905,208
518,945
3.4
80.3
Noninterest expense
4,227,500
3,705,844
3,904,252
14.1
8.3
Net income
$
3,748,363
$
4,133,334
$
2,819,293
(9.3
)%
33.0
%
Yield on earning assets
4.78
%
4.34
%
4.70
%
10.1
%
1.7
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.92
1.15
1.91
67.0
0.5
Net interest margin
3.58
3.64
3.48
(1.6
)
2.9
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.59
1.81
1.29
(12.2
)
23.3
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.43
16.52
10.52
(18.7
)
27.7
Efficiency ratio
46.60
%
41.18
%
50.57
%
13.2
%
(7.8
)%
Net interest income in 3Q24 increased $932 thousand, or 12.9%, as compared to 2Q24, primarily due to an increase in interest earned on interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $941 thousand, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits of $150 thousand, both the result of significant seasonal deposit growth and increased liquidity during the quarter. Net interest income in 3Q24 increased $124 thousand, or 1.5%, as compared to 3Q23, due to increases in interest income on loans of $1.2 million and on interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $116 thousand, and almost entirely offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $1.1 million.
The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans, which was unchanged compared to 2Q24 and 3Q23. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 3Q24. There was no provision for credit losses recorded for 3Q24, compared to $75 thousand recorded for 2Q24 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $80 thousand for 3Q23. The decrease in provision for credit losses when compared to 2Q24 was due to a decrease in total loans related to seasonal line of credit repayments. The reversal of provision for credit losses in 3Q23 was the result of a loan recovery recorded during the same period.
Noninterest income increased in 3Q24 by $417 thousand, or 80.3%, as compared to 2Q24, due to the absence of losses experienced in the second quarter related to restructuring certain bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies and consumer check fraud. The restructuring of certain BOLI policies in 2Q24 resulted in one-time losses of $171 thousand in 2Q24 as the Company sought to maximize yields on these investments in future periods. Losses from consumer check fraud were reduced by $124 thousand in 3Q24 when compared to 2Q24 and remain a top priority with enhanced monitoring and prevention. Compared to 3Q23, noninterest income increased $30 thousand, or 3.4%, in the current quarter and is primarily attributable to higher income from BOLI policies and the absence of losses realized in 3Q23 from restructuring of the bond portfolio, partially offset by lower fees earned on other banking services.
Current quarter noninterest expense increased by $323 thousand or 8.3%, as compared to 2Q24, and was primarily attributed to an increase in the combined salaries and employee benefits expense of $286 thousand. Higher health insurance claims in the current quarter contributed to $206 thousand of the increase in the combined salaries and employee benefits expense. Noninterest expense increased in 3Q24 by $522 thousand, or 14.1%, as compared to the 3Q23, and was primarily attributed to an increase in the combined salaries and employee benefits expense of $504 thousand. The higher salaries and employee benefits expense in 3Q24 when compared to the linked quarter are the result of compensation and wage adjustments implemented in 2024 based on compensation studies to retain and attract talented employees to remain competitive in the financial industry. Higher health insurance claims in the current quarter contributed to $225 thousand of the increase in the combined salaries and employees benefit expense.
Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of September 30, 2024 has 26,078 shares available to be repurchased.
For the Quarters Ended
% Change
Results of Operations
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Net income
$
1.37
$
1.50
$
1.03
(8.9
)%
33.0
%
Book value
42.16
35.98
39.81
17.2
5.9
Book value excluding OCI
44.86
41.83
43.84
7.2
2.3
Market value
48.99
42.25
46.00
16.0
6.5
Dividends
$
0.36
$
0.34
$
0.35
5.9
2.9
Dividend payout ratio
26.20
%
22.65
%
34.04
%
15.7
%
(23.0
)%
Number of shares repurchased
14,904
-
204
-
7,205.9
Repurchase amount
658,757
-
8,980
-
7,235.8
Average repurchase price
44.20
-
44.02
-
0.4
%
The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.
Year to Date Results of Operations
Net income was $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $10.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 11.3%. A summary of the year to date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
For the Nine Months Ended
Results of Operations
September 30,
September 30,
%
Net interest income
$
22,187,674
$
22,842,198
(2.9
)%
Provision for credit losses
550,000
340,000
61.8
Noninterest income
2,626,131
2,422,565
8.4
Noninterest expense
12,069,151
11,041,196
9.3
Net income
$
9,537,654
$
10,747,567
(11.3
)%
Yield on earning assets
4.67
%
4.20
%
11.1
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.88
1.03
83.4
Net interest margin
3.47
3.57
(2.6
)
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.42
1.60
(11.3
)
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.72
14.51
(19.2
)
Efficiency ratio
47.92
%
43.46
%
10.3
%
Net interest income decreased $655 thousand, or 2.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in deposit costs outpacing growth in interest income from earning assets. Deposit costs increased $3.5 million, or 86.3%, over the prior year while interest income increased $2.9 million, or 10.6%, in the same period. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 85 bps in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared the same period in the prior year. Organic loan growth combined with higher yields enhanced interest income from loans by $3.8 million, or 19.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to nine months ended September 30, 2023. Loan yields have increased 45 bps in the previous 12 months due to higher interest rates on new loan originations. Average loan balances increased $39.5 million, or 7.1%, since September 30, 2023 and the growth was primarily funded by decreases in debt securities and growth in deposits, in the same period. Interest income from debt securities and fed funds sold decreased by $957 thousand, in the same period, as the result of lower balances in debt securities and the Federal Reserve rate cut of 50bps on September 18, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, which is relatively unchanged compared to September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $550 thousand was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 2024. The provision for credit losses of $340 thousand recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $204 thousand, or 8.4%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to a $728 thousand increase in income from BOLI. Nonrecurring income of $784 thousand was recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to death proceeds from BOLI. Other sources of noninterest income decreased compared to the prior year partially offsetting the increase in BOLI income and included losses from the disposition of debt securities of $228 thousand and losses from check fraud of $110 thousand. Restructuring of the debt securities portfolio in 2024 resulted in the sale of lower-yielding debt securities at a loss so proceeds could be reinvested into new securities or fund loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $1.0 million, or 9.3% as compared to the same period in 2023, and is the result of a $665 thousand, or 14.3%, increase in employee salaries expense and $145 thousand, or 9.8% increase in employee benefits. Higher salaries expense relates to the fulfillment of open positions and compensation wage adjustments paid during 2024 to remain competitive in the current labor market. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and year to date claims incurred by the plan were higher in 2024, which had the most significant impact on employee benefits. Additionally, employment taxes on a higher wage base resulting from the wage adjustments and fulfillment of open positions was a contributing factor in higher employee benefits expense. Other operating costs increased by $151 thousand, or 9.4%, which primarily relate to increases in professional fees and charitable donations.
Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table.
For the Nine Months Ended
Per Share Data
September 30,
September 30,
%
Net income
$
3.47
$
3.90
(10.8
)%
Dividends
$
1.06
$
1.01
5.0
Dividend payout ratio
39.41
%
25.89
%
17.4
%
Book value
42.16
35.98
17.2
Book value excluding OCI
44.86
41.83
7.2
Market value
48.99
42.25
16.0
Number of shares repurchased
27,358
4,954
452.2
Repurchase amount
$
1,218,804
$
198,023
515.5
%
Average repurchase price
$
44.55
$
39.97
11.5
%
Financial Condition
The Company relies predominately on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well-capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and as of September 30, 2024 the Tier 1 capital of the Company exceeded the threshold to be considered well-capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) by $37.4 million, or 42.9%. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments below.
At or for the Quarters Ended
% Change
Financial Condition
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Assets
$
960,036,763
$
899,714,244
$
897,946,213
6.7
%
6.9
%
Cash + unencumbered debt securities
274,770,147
243,307,165
200,647,575
12.9
36.9
Loans
593,282,065
555,192,827
605,110,398
6.9
(2.0
)
Deposits
841,681,720
797,524,704
785,686,008
5.5
7.1
Interest-bearing deposits
573,014,618
523,634,274
543,758,089
9.4
5.4
Stockholders' equity
$
114,938,427
$
99,105,109
$
109,126,423
16.0
%
5.3
%
Common stock - shares outstanding
2,726,536
2,754,086
2,741,440
(1.0
)
(0.5
)
Stockholders' equity / assets
11.97
%
11.02
%
12.15
%
8.6
%
(1.5
)%
Average assets
$
943,588,541
$
914,671,398
$
873,915,113
3.2
%
8.0
%
Average loans
596,968,941
557,482,431
601,943,532
7.1
(0.8
)
Average deposits
823,712,553
808,860,861
758,176,927
1.8
8.6
Average stockholders' equity
$
111,652,193
$
100,064,043
$
107,183,698
11.6
%
4.2
%
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
11.83
%
10.94
%
12.26
%
8.2
%
(3.5
)%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
12.86
%
12.42
%
13.61
%
3.5
%
(5.5
)%
Short term interest rates have remained elevated in the last 12 months which encouraged certain depositors to invest excess cash into short term government bonds or other high-yield investments. The Company has been able to offset the outflow of these deposits by growing core deposits and has not relied on brokered deposits or short-term borrowings for funding. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, deposits increased by $98.5 million, or 13.2%, consisting of $42.0 million in time deposits, $41.1 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, $14.4 million in ICS deposits, and $9.9 million in money market deposits, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts of $8.6 million. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits. Core deposits are defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250 thousand. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250 thousand are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250 thousand totaling $233.2 million which represents 27.7% of total deposits. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Recent events in the banking industry led to an increase in usage of the IntraFi Network by both commercial and consumer customers. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network increased by 29.5% to $122.2 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $94.4 million as of September 30, 2023.
On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of September 30, 2024 and equaled 32.7% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.
At or for the Quarters Ended
% Change
Liquidity
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Quarter
Cash + unencumbered debt securities / deposits
32.65
%
30.51
%
25.54
%
7.0
%
27.8
%
Debt securities pledged / total debt securities
12.22
%
11.59
%
13.15
%
5.4
%
(7.1
)%
Loans / deposits
70.49
%
69.61
%
77.02
%
1.3
%
(8.5
)%
Average loans / average deposits
72.47
%
68.92
%
79.39
%
5.2
%
(8.7
)%
Core deposits / total assets
86.63
%
88.45
%
87.11
%
(2.1
)%
(0.6
)%
Deposits > $250,000 / total deposits
27.71
%
29.64
%
24.18
%
(6.5
)%
14.6
%
Noncore funding sources including Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and brokered deposits are readily available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs only and not to pursue growth. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $207.2 million from the FHLB that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are related to FHLB Letters of Credit used to collateralize public deposits.
Loans and Asset Quality
Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $17.8 million, or 3.1%, since December 31, 2023. Loan growth of $38.1 million, or 6.9%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Growth in the loan portfolio during the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio have expanded the yield on loans from 4.93% in 3Q23 to 5.38% in 3Q24.
Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of September 30, 2024. Past due loans were 0.64% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.42% of total loans as of June 30, 2024 and 0.49% as of September 30, 2023. Past due loans as of September 30, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300 thousand and are well secured. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.
At or for the Quarters Ended
% Change
Asset Quality
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Allowance for credit losses / total loans
0.63
%
0.63
%
0.63
%
0.5
%
0.3
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
(0.01
)%
(0.01
)%
-
%
(22.6
)%
(289.3
)%
Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans
0.64
%
0.49
%
0.42
%
31.4
%
52.8
%
Non-accrual loans / total loans
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
19.3
%
44.4
%
Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
September 30,
Dec 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
10,822,481
$
8,645,851
$
10,541,773
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
120,208,887
32,112,570
87,769,625
Total cash and cash equivalents
131,031,368
40,758,421
98,311,398
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
161,959,717
155,031,208
161,582,511
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
34,025,737
40,363,590
42,306,978
Equity securities, at cost
748,833
748,833
748,833
Restricted stock, at cost
616,300
652,400
651,500
Loans
593,282,065
575,483,217
555,192,827
Less: allowance for credit losses
(3,741,353
)
(3,224,796
)
(3,482,333
)
Net loans
589,540,712
572,258,421
551,710,494
Accrued interest receivable
2,216,661
2,457,017
2,181,704
Prepaid expenses
427,381
849,418
604,998
Other real estate owned
392,206
388,712
294,467
Premises and equipment, net
12,996,731
12,421,191
12,882,400
Computer software, net
138,482
156,557
175,755
Deferred income taxes, net
2,379,786
3,628,386
5,219,164
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
22,071,866
22,037,539
21,849,420
Other assets
1,490,983
1,224,020
1,194,622
Total assets
$
960,036,763
$
852,975,713
$
899,714,244
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
268,667,102
$
235,351,918
$
273,890,430
Interest-bearing
573,014,618
507,863,159
523,634,274
Total deposits
841,681,720
743,215,077
797,524,704
Accrued interest payable
728,709
377,442
238,651
Dividends payable
-
1,101,582
936,389
Accrued expenses
563,237
826,259
226,962
Non-qualified deferred compensation
1,223,129
958,785
881,667
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
513,347
477,347
-
Other liabilities
388,194
442,016
800,762
Total liabilities
845,098,336
747,398,508
800,609,135
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $1 per share;
authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
2,726,536
2,753,894
2,754,086
Additional paid-in capital
945,109
2,136,555
2,144,387
Retained earnings
118,633,925
111,951,675
110,314,830
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(7,367,143
)
(11,264,919
)
(16,108,194
)
Total stockholders' equity
114,938,427
105,577,205
99,105,109
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
960,036,763
$
852,975,713
$
899,714,244
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
8,095,537
$
6,919,231
$
23,689,379
$
19,875,632
U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
493,950
502,696
1,524,088
1,457,449
Mortgage-backed debt securities
668,685
671,450
1,837,673
1,974,153
State and municipal debt securities
98,281
108,174
297,100
325,978
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
1,461,829
1,345,316
2,418,586
3,276,612
Total interest income
10,818,282
9,546,867
29,766,826
26,909,824
Interest expense
Deposits
2,684,603
1,536,897
7,579,152
4,067,626
Net interest income
8,133,679
8,009,970
22,187,674
22,842,198
Provision for credit losses
-
(80,000
)
550,000
340,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
8,133,679
8,089,970
21,637,674
22,502,198
Noninterest income
Debit card interchange fees, net
200,139
196,803
572,446
578,486
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net
196,599
150,231
552,735
472,114
Merchant payment processing, net
154,567
208,811
316,532
360,964
Service charges on deposit accounts, net
57,946
42,845
169,972
199,545
Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance and annuities
207,287
115,208
342,538
398,303
Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
-
-
783,787
-
Dividends
11,250
8,180
46,780
31,401
Loss on disposition of debt securities
(2,098
)
(84,394
)
(370,919
)
(142,680
)
Loss from fraud and overages/shortages
(11,158
)
15,331
(148,040
)
(38,058
)
Gain on transfer of other real estate owned
0
101,091
0
101,091
Miscellaneous
121,152
151,102
360,300
461,399
Total noninterest income
935,684
905,208
2,626,131
2,422,565
Noninterest expenses
Salaries
1,859,963
1,581,341
5,320,246
4,655,355
Employee benefits
682,282
456,799
1,636,191
1,490,701
Occupancy
272,333
259,011
818,927
777,752
Furniture and equipment
200,944
210,192
602,989
595,898
Data processing
243,280
248,162
737,475
725,716
Marketing
133,085
159,203
477,885
464,194
Directors fees
76,950
74,350
215,550
223,925
Telecommunication services
67,199
66,534
205,598
197,480
Deposit insurance premiums
105,462
107,240
295,831
302,680
Other operating
586,002
543,012
1,758,459
1,607,495
Total noninterest expenses
4,227,500
3,705,844
12,069,151
11,041,196
Income before income taxes
4,841,863
5,289,334
12,194,654
13,883,567
Income taxes
1,093,500
1,156,000
2,657,000
3,136,000
Net income
$
3,748,363
$
4,133,334
$
9,537,654
$
10,747,567
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted
$
1.37
$
1.50
$
3.47
$
3.90
###
About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations on the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Wicomico County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.
Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com
SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com