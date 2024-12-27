Frankfurt, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2024) - SMBC Bank EU AG is proud to announce the launch of Zinsify, a cutting-edge fixed- term deposit platform offering German consumers a secure and rewarding way to grow their savings. With annual interest rates of 3% and deposits up to €100,000 backed by the statutory deposit guarantee scheme, Zinsify is set to redefine trust and innovation in the banking sector.







Zinsify: trusted partner for secure savings in a fast-paced digital world.

A Bold Step into Consumer Banking

As a trusted player in the financial industry, SMBC Bank EU AG is expanding its reach beyond institutional banking by introducing Zinsify. This new offering aims to empower consumers by providing reliable and straightforward banking products. "Zinsify represents our commitment to addressing the growing demand for secure, high-yield savings options in a rapidly evolving digital world," said Niklas Dieterich,board member at SMBC Bank EU AG. "We're leveraging technology and trust to create a safe haven for savers."

AI-Powered Creativity for a Safer Digital World

In a groundbreaking approach to marketing, Zinsify's launch campaign harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to craft visually striking and emotionally resonant advertisements. These AI-designed visuals emphasize Zinsify's commitment to security and trust in an increasingly deceptive digital environment. The campaign's messaging centers around Zinsify's role as a steadfast financial partner, standing out in a world rife with scams and cyber threats.

"We recognize how easy it is to fall victim to scams today," explained Benjamin Krüger, Head of Marketing at Zinsify. "Our campaign not only highlights the importance of financial security but also positions Zinsify as a beacon of trust. By using AI, we've been able to create designs that capture the attention of digital-savvy audiences while reinforcing the core values of reliability and safety."

Navigating a Dangerous Digital Landscape

The proliferation of online fraud has created a climate of uncertainty for consumers. Fake banking websites, phishing scams, and fraudulent investment schemes are on the rise, making it imperative for individuals to partner with reputable institutions. Zinsify's campaign directly addresses these concerns, offering consumers the reassurance that their savings are in secure hands.

"In a time where scams are alarmingly sophisticated, we want our customers to feel confident in their decision to bank with Zinsify," added Niklas Dieterich. "Our robust security measures, combined with the trusted legacy of SMBC Bank EU AG, ensure that our customers can focus on growing their savings without fear."

About Zinsify

Zinsify is a consumer-focused platform by SMBC Bank EU AG, providing secure, high-yield fixed-term deposits. With a 3% annual interest rate and deposits guaranteed up to €100,000, Zinsify delivers financial peace of mind in a simple, user-friendly package. Backed by SMBC Bank EU AG's decades-long reputation for excellence, Zinsify combines trust and innovation to redefine consumer banking.

