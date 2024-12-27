CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar fell to an 8-day low of 0.6212 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6220.The aussie slipped to 97.93 against the yen, from Thursday's closing value of 98.28.Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 1.6757 and 0.8952 from recent highs of 1.6736 and 0.8971, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 94.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro and 0.87 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX