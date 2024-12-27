CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 5-month low of 1.8546 against the euro and a 4-day low of 88.48 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8528 and 88.84, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to an 8-day low of 0.5614 and a 3-day low of 1.1071 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5623 and 1.1058, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.84 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 0.54 against the greenback and 1.11 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX