Freitag, 27.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
27.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
51 Leser
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 27

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2024 / The Company announces that on 24 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

24 December 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,981

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 99.8400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 100.3000

Average price paid per share:

£ 100.0452

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,509,708 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,241,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,981 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,981

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 100.3000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 99.8400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 100.0452

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

24/12/2024

09:21:14

GMT

132

99.8800

XLON

1131904950601063

24/12/2024

09:21:14

GMT

121

99.8600

XLON

1131904950601065

24/12/2024

09:21:51

GMT

38

99.9200

XLON

1131904950601097

24/12/2024

09:24:35

GMT

40

99.9000

XLON

1131904950601166

24/12/2024

09:26:27

GMT

37

99.8800

XLON

1131904950601246

24/12/2024

09:43:10

GMT

63

99.8800

XLON

1131904950601975

24/12/2024

09:44:00

GMT

40

99.8600

XLON

1131904950602014

24/12/2024

09:44:04

GMT

46

99.8400

XLON

1131904950602036

24/12/2024

09:44:22

GMT

37

99.8600

XLON

1131904950602056

24/12/2024

09:51:11

GMT

44

100.0500

XLON

1131904950602255

24/12/2024

10:07:38

GMT

37

100.0000

XLON

1131904950602726

24/12/2024

10:07:38

GMT

24

99.9800

XLON

1131904950602732

24/12/2024

10:08:15

GMT

21

99.9800

XLON

1131904950602749

24/12/2024

10:09:14

GMT

43

99.9800

XLON

1131904950602793

24/12/2024

10:09:20

GMT

38

99.9600

XLON

1131904950602807

24/12/2024

10:09:20

GMT

3

99.9600

XLON

1131904950602808

24/12/2024

10:12:02

GMT

139

100.0000

XLON

1131904950602910

24/12/2024

10:12:02

GMT

40

99.9800

XLON

1131904950602915

24/12/2024

10:14:49

GMT

123

100.0000

XLON

1131904950603008

24/12/2024

10:14:49

GMT

2

100.0000

XLON

1131904950603009

24/12/2024

10:15:19

GMT

135

99.9800

XLON

1131904950603026

24/12/2024

10:15:19

GMT

46

99.9600

XLON

1131904950603028

24/12/2024

10:15:19

GMT

78

99.9400

XLON

1131904950603037

24/12/2024

10:15:19

GMT

31

99.9400

XLON

1131904950603038

24/12/2024

10:15:29

GMT

43

100.0000

XLON

1131904950603049

24/12/2024

10:15:29

GMT

27

100.0000

XLON

1131904950603050

24/12/2024

10:23:49

GMT

72

100.0500

XLON

1131904950603379

24/12/2024

10:52:16

GMT

99

100.2500

XLON

1131904950604868

24/12/2024

10:55:23

GMT

35

100.2500

XLON

1131904950604934

24/12/2024

10:55:23

GMT

17

100.2500

XLON

1131904950604935

24/12/2024

10:56:20

GMT

53

100.2500

XLON

1131904950604949

24/12/2024

11:00:09

GMT

100

100.2000

XLON

1131904950605154

24/12/2024

11:09:13

GMT

38

100.1500

XLON

1131904950605466

24/12/2024

11:09:13

GMT

2

100.1500

XLON

1131904950605467

24/12/2024

11:09:13

GMT

54

100.1500

XLON

1131904950605468

24/12/2024

11:10:57

GMT

51

100.3000

XLON

1131904950605506

24/12/2024

11:10:57

GMT

32

100.3000

XLON

1131904950605507

24/12/2024

11:11:28

GMT

81

100.2500

XLON

1131904950605580

24/12/2024

11:20:54

GMT

62

100.2000

XLON

1131904950605872

24/12/2024

11:22:52

GMT

18

100.1500

XLON

1131904950605943

24/12/2024

11:22:52

GMT

36

100.1500

XLON

1131904950605944

24/12/2024

11:26:22

GMT

1

100.1000

XLON

1131904950605998

24/12/2024

11:26:22

GMT

49

100.1000

XLON

1131904950605999

24/12/2024

11:46:22

GMT

84

100.1000

XLON

1131904950606427

24/12/2024

11:47:34

GMT

104

100.1000

XLON

1131904950606529

24/12/2024

11:51:06

GMT

102

100.1000

XLON

1131904950606639

24/12/2024

11:51:30

GMT

11

100.0500

XLON

1131904950606642

24/12/2024

11:51:30

GMT

65

100.0500

XLON

1131904950606643

24/12/2024

11:56:55

GMT

71

100.0000

XLON

1131904950606850

24/12/2024

11:56:55

GMT

77

99.9800

XLON

1131904950606853

24/12/2024

12:01:18

GMT

50

100.0500

XLON

1131904950607044

24/12/2024

12:03:15

GMT

10

100.0000

XLON

1131904950607145

24/12/2024

12:04:19

GMT

28

100.0000

XLON

1131904950607246

24/12/2024

12:33:16

GMT

37

100.1500

XLON

1131904950608552

24/12/2024

12:51:54

GMT

30

100.2000

XLON

1131904950609548

24/12/2024

12:51:54

GMT

7

100.2000

XLON

1131904950609549

24/12/2024

12:58:55

GMT

28

100.2000

XLON

1131904950609873

24/12/2024

12:58:55

GMT

6

100.2000

XLON

1131904950609874

24/12/2024

12:58:55

GMT

1

100.2000

XLON

1131904950609875

24/12/2024

12:58:56

GMT

4

100.2000

XLON

1131904950609876

24/12/2024

13:08:06

GMT

38

100.1000

XLON

1131904950610451

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
