InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 27

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2024 / The Company announces that on 24 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
24 December 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
2,981
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 99.8400
Highest price paid per share:
£ 100.3000
Average price paid per share:
£ 100.0452
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,509,708 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,241,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,981 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 24 December 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,981
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 100.3000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 99.8400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 100.0452
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
