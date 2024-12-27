InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 27

The Company announces that on 24 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 24 December 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,981 Lowest price paid per share: £ 99.8400 Highest price paid per share: £ 100.3000 Average price paid per share: £ 100.0452

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,509,708 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,241,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,981 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,981 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 100.3000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 99.8400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 100.0452

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 24/12/2024 09:21:14 GMT 132 99.8800 XLON 1131904950601063 24/12/2024 09:21:14 GMT 121 99.8600 XLON 1131904950601065 24/12/2024 09:21:51 GMT 38 99.9200 XLON 1131904950601097 24/12/2024 09:24:35 GMT 40 99.9000 XLON 1131904950601166 24/12/2024 09:26:27 GMT 37 99.8800 XLON 1131904950601246 24/12/2024 09:43:10 GMT 63 99.8800 XLON 1131904950601975 24/12/2024 09:44:00 GMT 40 99.8600 XLON 1131904950602014 24/12/2024 09:44:04 GMT 46 99.8400 XLON 1131904950602036 24/12/2024 09:44:22 GMT 37 99.8600 XLON 1131904950602056 24/12/2024 09:51:11 GMT 44 100.0500 XLON 1131904950602255 24/12/2024 10:07:38 GMT 37 100.0000 XLON 1131904950602726 24/12/2024 10:07:38 GMT 24 99.9800 XLON 1131904950602732 24/12/2024 10:08:15 GMT 21 99.9800 XLON 1131904950602749 24/12/2024 10:09:14 GMT 43 99.9800 XLON 1131904950602793 24/12/2024 10:09:20 GMT 38 99.9600 XLON 1131904950602807 24/12/2024 10:09:20 GMT 3 99.9600 XLON 1131904950602808 24/12/2024 10:12:02 GMT 139 100.0000 XLON 1131904950602910 24/12/2024 10:12:02 GMT 40 99.9800 XLON 1131904950602915 24/12/2024 10:14:49 GMT 123 100.0000 XLON 1131904950603008 24/12/2024 10:14:49 GMT 2 100.0000 XLON 1131904950603009 24/12/2024 10:15:19 GMT 135 99.9800 XLON 1131904950603026 24/12/2024 10:15:19 GMT 46 99.9600 XLON 1131904950603028 24/12/2024 10:15:19 GMT 78 99.9400 XLON 1131904950603037 24/12/2024 10:15:19 GMT 31 99.9400 XLON 1131904950603038 24/12/2024 10:15:29 GMT 43 100.0000 XLON 1131904950603049 24/12/2024 10:15:29 GMT 27 100.0000 XLON 1131904950603050 24/12/2024 10:23:49 GMT 72 100.0500 XLON 1131904950603379 24/12/2024 10:52:16 GMT 99 100.2500 XLON 1131904950604868 24/12/2024 10:55:23 GMT 35 100.2500 XLON 1131904950604934 24/12/2024 10:55:23 GMT 17 100.2500 XLON 1131904950604935 24/12/2024 10:56:20 GMT 53 100.2500 XLON 1131904950604949 24/12/2024 11:00:09 GMT 100 100.2000 XLON 1131904950605154 24/12/2024 11:09:13 GMT 38 100.1500 XLON 1131904950605466 24/12/2024 11:09:13 GMT 2 100.1500 XLON 1131904950605467 24/12/2024 11:09:13 GMT 54 100.1500 XLON 1131904950605468 24/12/2024 11:10:57 GMT 51 100.3000 XLON 1131904950605506 24/12/2024 11:10:57 GMT 32 100.3000 XLON 1131904950605507 24/12/2024 11:11:28 GMT 81 100.2500 XLON 1131904950605580 24/12/2024 11:20:54 GMT 62 100.2000 XLON 1131904950605872 24/12/2024 11:22:52 GMT 18 100.1500 XLON 1131904950605943 24/12/2024 11:22:52 GMT 36 100.1500 XLON 1131904950605944 24/12/2024 11:26:22 GMT 1 100.1000 XLON 1131904950605998 24/12/2024 11:26:22 GMT 49 100.1000 XLON 1131904950605999 24/12/2024 11:46:22 GMT 84 100.1000 XLON 1131904950606427 24/12/2024 11:47:34 GMT 104 100.1000 XLON 1131904950606529 24/12/2024 11:51:06 GMT 102 100.1000 XLON 1131904950606639 24/12/2024 11:51:30 GMT 11 100.0500 XLON 1131904950606642 24/12/2024 11:51:30 GMT 65 100.0500 XLON 1131904950606643 24/12/2024 11:56:55 GMT 71 100.0000 XLON 1131904950606850 24/12/2024 11:56:55 GMT 77 99.9800 XLON 1131904950606853 24/12/2024 12:01:18 GMT 50 100.0500 XLON 1131904950607044 24/12/2024 12:03:15 GMT 10 100.0000 XLON 1131904950607145 24/12/2024 12:04:19 GMT 28 100.0000 XLON 1131904950607246 24/12/2024 12:33:16 GMT 37 100.1500 XLON 1131904950608552 24/12/2024 12:51:54 GMT 30 100.2000 XLON 1131904950609548 24/12/2024 12:51:54 GMT 7 100.2000 XLON 1131904950609549 24/12/2024 12:58:55 GMT 28 100.2000 XLON 1131904950609873 24/12/2024 12:58:55 GMT 6 100.2000 XLON 1131904950609874 24/12/2024 12:58:55 GMT 1 100.2000 XLON 1131904950609875 24/12/2024 12:58:56 GMT 4 100.2000 XLON 1131904950609876 24/12/2024 13:08:06 GMT 38 100.1000 XLON 1131904950610451

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com