27.12.2024
Xinhua Silk Road: Conference on deepening financial openness and co-op in Northeast Asia held in NE. China's Shenyang

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Northeast Asia Finance Conference and 2024 "Revitalizing Liaoning with Finance" Excellent Cases Release kicked off on Tuesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, aiming to further deepen financial openness and cooperation in the Northeast Asian region and advance construction of a regional financial center.


The main forum held a series of activities, including an opening ceremony, two round-table dialogues on "finance + biomedical industry" and "finance + cultural industry", a symposium for foreign financial institutions, a seminar on innovative development of financial clusters, a forum on development of technology and finance, a forum on industrial low-carbon transformation and financial innovation, as well as an enterprise project roadshow and industry-finance matchmaking event.

During the conference themed on "accelerating the construction of a regional financial center in Northeast Asia and creating a new highland for opening up", excellent cases of revitalizing Liaoning through finance in 2024 were unveiled and the index for core areas of regional financial centers in northeast China was released.

The conference also held an unveiling ceremony for the upgrading of the Shenyang finance and trade development zone to a national-level development zone, and a launch ceremony of a platform for Shenyang industrial insights and decision analysis.

The conference was co-hosted by China Economic Information Service, Liaoning Branch of Xinhua News Agency, Shenhe District People's Government, Shenyang local financial administration under guidance of Shenyang Municipal People's Government and Liaoning local financial supervision and administration bureau.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343777.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588005/Liaoning_finance.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-conference-on-deepening-financial-openness-and-co-op-in-northeast-asia-held-in-ne-chinas-shenyang-302339538.html

