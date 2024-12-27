STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased in November from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.The trade surplus shrank to SEK 7.2 billion in November from SEK 10.4 billion in the corresponding month last year.In October, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 1.1 billion.On an annual basis, exports dropped 4.0 percent over the year, and imports declined by 3.0 percent.The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 24.8 billion in November, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 17.6 billion.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4.7 billion in November, compared to SEK 4.2 billion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX