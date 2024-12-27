FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 27.12.2024 - 11.00 am- DAVY CUTS VISTRY TO 'NEUTRAL' ('OUTPERFORM') - TARGET 773 PENCE - JEFFERIES CUTS VISTRY PRICE TARGET TO 560 (734) PENCE - 'HOLD' - RBC CUTS VISTRY PRICE TARGET TO 450 (500) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM'dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob