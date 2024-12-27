BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 24 December 2024 were:

647.43p Capital only

663.56p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 83,057 Ordinary shares on 24th December 2024, the Company has 86,541,188 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 16,668,676 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.