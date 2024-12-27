Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27
Date: 27 December 2024
Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Net Asset Values
Global Opportunities Trust plc announces that the unaudited net asset values
(NAVs) of the Company as at the close of business on 24 December 2024 are as follows:
373.01 pence per share (including income)
365.67 pence per share (excluding income)
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
