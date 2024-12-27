Golden Grail Technology Corp.: Golden Grail Beverages Announces Strategic Update on UPDC Beverages Acquisition

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages Corp. (OTC: GOGY the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry, known for its innovative and sustainable products, announced on December 11, 2024, that it would be entering into an acquisition agreement with United Product Development Corporation (UPDC Beverages), a Nevada corporation. To clarify, the Company intends to enter into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire and assimilate the operational assets of UPDC Beverages, rather than acquiring the company as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Mr. Scott Lomo, GOGY CEO, states, "The Company has made the decision that the best course of action is to acquire the operational assets of UPDC Beverages. Our legal team is currently finalizing the draft of an Asset Purchase Agreement (and related ancillary exhibits) and expects to have the final agreements in place for execution by all interested parties in 2025. Again, this initial transaction under our new management team is part of our recently announced new business focus of the Company. As part of this new strategy, we intend to execute the proposed Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the operational assets of UPDC Beverages in a seamless manner. We feel that this transaction is an important initial business move for the Company as it meets our business strategy for 2025. Upon full execution of the proposed Asset Purchase Agreement by all interested parties, we will make the required supplemental disclosures with OTC Markets, Inc. and post a post transaction press release."

UPDC Beverages is a full-service co-packing partner to commercial clients offering a variety of services for complex and functional beverages, and operates a state-of-the-art facility in Naples, Florida (Naples Facility). They provide co-packing services for a wide range of beverage products specializing in bottling, canning and filling energy drinks, carbonated beverages, functional beverages, and liquid fills from shots up to 32oz. The Naples Facility has all the required equipment to handle multiple sizes of packaging and quantities, ensuring that its numerous clients have the flexibility they need to produce their products efficiently and cost-effectively. A view of the Naples Facility can be viewed at UPDC Beverages web site at www.UPDCBeverages.com

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future?strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.? In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. ?Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.? We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking?statements.

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages is a rapidly expanding company dedicated to acquiring, innovating, and scaling a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers. For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

