Freitag, 27.12.2024
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
27.12.24
08:21 Uhr
17,600 Euro
+0,400
+2,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
27.12.2024 16:48 Uhr
91 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 March 2024 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 18,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 27 December 2024, at a price of 1,469.6141p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 83,824,605 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 410,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© 2024 PR Newswire
