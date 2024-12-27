Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2024
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
27.12.2024 18:06 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 805.00 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

45,674,856 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

20,706,258 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

66,381,114 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 45,674,856 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


