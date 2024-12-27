BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound appreciated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The pound rose to 8-day highs of 198.50 against the yen and 1.1346 against the franc, from an early low of 197.21 and a 4-day low of 1.1254, respectively.The pound advanced to a 1-week high of 1.2592 against the greenback and a 2-day high of 0.8282 against the euro, from an early low of 1.2504 and a 4-week low of 0.8328, respectively.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 200.00 against the yen, 1.16 against the franc, 1.31 against the greenback and 0.81 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX