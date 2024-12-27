DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Dec-2024 / 17:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 27 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,588 Highest price paid per share: 135.00p Lowest price paid per share: 131.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.5433p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,837,191 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,837,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.5433p 98,588

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 797 132.50 08:11:35 00317476639TRLO1 XLON 797 132.50 08:11:35 00317476640TRLO1 XLON 300 132.00 08:11:59 00317476684TRLO1 XLON 100 132.00 08:12:16 00317476725TRLO1 XLON 300 132.00 08:12:32 00317476756TRLO1 XLON 112 132.00 08:13:07 00317476853TRLO1 XLON 1572 134.50 08:23:19 00317477907TRLO1 XLON 1662 134.50 08:23:19 00317477908TRLO1 XLON 722 134.50 08:23:19 00317477909TRLO1 XLON 463 134.50 08:23:19 00317477910TRLO1 XLON 500 134.50 08:35:13 00317479027TRLO1 XLON 100 134.50 08:35:33 00317479055TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 08:48:45 00317480214TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 08:49:07 00317480252TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 09:04:38 00317482070TRLO1 XLON 864 134.50 09:04:38 00317482071TRLO1 XLON 836 134.50 09:04:38 00317482072TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 09:05:58 00317482251TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 09:10:06 00317482654TRLO1 XLON 871 134.00 09:19:50 00317484026TRLO1 XLON 871 134.00 09:19:50 00317484027TRLO1 XLON 871 134.00 09:19:50 00317484028TRLO1 XLON 871 134.00 09:19:50 00317484029TRLO1 XLON 579 134.00 09:19:50 00317484030TRLO1 XLON 292 134.00 09:19:50 00317484031TRLO1 XLON 780 134.00 09:19:50 00317484032TRLO1 XLON 190 134.00 09:20:41 00317484133TRLO1 XLON 2545 133.50 09:27:45 00317486397TRLO1 XLON 400 133.50 09:28:37 00317486485TRLO1 XLON 200 133.50 09:29:30 00317486593TRLO1 XLON 4704 133.50 09:42:39 00317488014TRLO1 XLON 400 133.50 09:48:04 00317488528TRLO1 XLON 1006 133.50 09:48:04 00317488529TRLO1 XLON 1720 133.00 09:49:55 00317488650TRLO1 XLON 860 133.00 09:49:55 00317488651TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 10:05:46 00317489762TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 10:14:32 00317489834TRLO1 XLON 153 133.00 10:21:06 00317490183TRLO1 XLON 306 133.00 10:21:06 00317490184TRLO1 XLON 1070 132.50 10:56:50 00317490445TRLO1 XLON 58 133.00 11:22:27 00317490620TRLO1 XLON 1194 133.00 11:22:27 00317490621TRLO1 XLON 2670 133.00 11:22:27 00317490622TRLO1 XLON 538 133.00 11:22:27 00317490623TRLO1 XLON 124 133.00 11:22:29 00317490624TRLO1 XLON 1116 133.00 11:22:29 00317490625TRLO1 XLON 563 133.00 11:22:29 00317490626TRLO1 XLON 172 133.00 11:22:34 00317490627TRLO1 XLON 736 133.00 11:22:34 00317490628TRLO1 XLON 2000 133.00 11:22:45 00317490630TRLO1 XLON 2000 133.00 11:22:58 00317490635TRLO1 XLON 640 132.50 11:22:58 00317490636TRLO1 XLON 855 132.50 11:22:58 00317490637TRLO1 XLON 215 132.50 11:22:58 00317490638TRLO1 XLON 1000 132.50 11:23:10 00317490640TRLO1 XLON 803 132.50 11:23:10 00317490641TRLO1 XLON 14 132.50 11:23:24 00317490646TRLO1 XLON 734 132.50 11:23:24 00317490647TRLO1 XLON 191 132.50 11:23:24 00317490648TRLO1 XLON 169 132.50 11:23:37 00317490651TRLO1 XLON 749 132.50 11:23:37 00317490652TRLO1 XLON 1347 132.50 11:24:34 00317490657TRLO1 XLON 806 132.50 11:24:45 00317490659TRLO1 XLON 1500 132.50 11:24:51 00317490661TRLO1 XLON 862 132.00 11:25:03 00317490662TRLO1 XLON 872 132.00 11:25:03 00317490663TRLO1 XLON 374 132.00 11:28:36 00317490682TRLO1 XLON 1287 132.00 11:28:36 00317490683TRLO1 XLON 831 132.00 11:28:36 00317490684TRLO1 XLON 202 132.50 11:38:30 00317490762TRLO1 XLON

