Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.12.24
09:15 Uhr
1,550 Euro
-0,130
-7,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5801,69019:32
Dow Jones News
27.12.2024 19:01 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Dec-2024 / 17:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      98,588 
Highest price paid per share:         135.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          131.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.5433p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,837,191 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,837,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      133.5433p                    98,588

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
797              132.50          08:11:35         00317476639TRLO1     XLON 
797              132.50          08:11:35         00317476640TRLO1     XLON 
300              132.00          08:11:59         00317476684TRLO1     XLON 
100              132.00          08:12:16         00317476725TRLO1     XLON 
300              132.00          08:12:32         00317476756TRLO1     XLON 
112              132.00          08:13:07         00317476853TRLO1     XLON 
1572              134.50          08:23:19         00317477907TRLO1     XLON 
1662              134.50          08:23:19         00317477908TRLO1     XLON 
722              134.50          08:23:19         00317477909TRLO1     XLON 
463              134.50          08:23:19         00317477910TRLO1     XLON 
500              134.50          08:35:13         00317479027TRLO1     XLON 
100              134.50          08:35:33         00317479055TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          08:48:45         00317480214TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          08:49:07         00317480252TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          09:04:38         00317482070TRLO1     XLON 
864              134.50          09:04:38         00317482071TRLO1     XLON 
836              134.50          09:04:38         00317482072TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          09:05:58         00317482251TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          09:10:06         00317482654TRLO1     XLON 
871              134.00          09:19:50         00317484026TRLO1     XLON 
871              134.00          09:19:50         00317484027TRLO1     XLON 
871              134.00          09:19:50         00317484028TRLO1     XLON 
871              134.00          09:19:50         00317484029TRLO1     XLON 
579              134.00          09:19:50         00317484030TRLO1     XLON 
292              134.00          09:19:50         00317484031TRLO1     XLON 
780              134.00          09:19:50         00317484032TRLO1     XLON 
190              134.00          09:20:41         00317484133TRLO1     XLON 
2545              133.50          09:27:45         00317486397TRLO1     XLON 
400              133.50          09:28:37         00317486485TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.50          09:29:30         00317486593TRLO1     XLON 
4704              133.50          09:42:39         00317488014TRLO1     XLON 
400              133.50          09:48:04         00317488528TRLO1     XLON 
1006              133.50          09:48:04         00317488529TRLO1     XLON 
1720              133.00          09:49:55         00317488650TRLO1     XLON 
860              133.00          09:49:55         00317488651TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          10:05:46         00317489762TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          10:14:32         00317489834TRLO1     XLON 
153              133.00          10:21:06         00317490183TRLO1     XLON 
306              133.00          10:21:06         00317490184TRLO1     XLON 
1070              132.50          10:56:50         00317490445TRLO1     XLON 
58               133.00          11:22:27         00317490620TRLO1     XLON 
1194              133.00          11:22:27         00317490621TRLO1     XLON 
2670              133.00          11:22:27         00317490622TRLO1     XLON 
538              133.00          11:22:27         00317490623TRLO1     XLON 
124              133.00          11:22:29         00317490624TRLO1     XLON 
1116              133.00          11:22:29         00317490625TRLO1     XLON 
563              133.00          11:22:29         00317490626TRLO1     XLON 
172              133.00          11:22:34         00317490627TRLO1     XLON 
736              133.00          11:22:34         00317490628TRLO1     XLON 
2000              133.00          11:22:45         00317490630TRLO1     XLON 
2000              133.00          11:22:58         00317490635TRLO1     XLON 
640              132.50          11:22:58         00317490636TRLO1     XLON 
855              132.50          11:22:58         00317490637TRLO1     XLON 
215              132.50          11:22:58         00317490638TRLO1     XLON 
1000              132.50          11:23:10         00317490640TRLO1     XLON 
803              132.50          11:23:10         00317490641TRLO1     XLON 
14               132.50          11:23:24         00317490646TRLO1     XLON 
734              132.50          11:23:24         00317490647TRLO1     XLON 
191              132.50          11:23:24         00317490648TRLO1     XLON 
169              132.50          11:23:37         00317490651TRLO1     XLON 
749              132.50          11:23:37         00317490652TRLO1     XLON 
1347              132.50          11:24:34         00317490657TRLO1     XLON 
806              132.50          11:24:45         00317490659TRLO1     XLON 
1500              132.50          11:24:51         00317490661TRLO1     XLON 
862              132.00          11:25:03         00317490662TRLO1     XLON 
872              132.00          11:25:03         00317490663TRLO1     XLON 
374              132.00          11:28:36         00317490682TRLO1     XLON 
1287              132.00          11:28:36         00317490683TRLO1     XLON 
831              132.00          11:28:36         00317490684TRLO1     XLON 
202              132.50          11:38:30         00317490762TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2024 12:29 ET (17:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.