Marcella Named America's 7th Fastest-Growing Fashion Brand By The 2024 Inc. 5000

Ranking On The List For The Third Straight Year, Marcella Ranks No. 577, Overall, Among The U.S.' Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Marcella, a mission-driven, ethical and sustainable designer fashion brand, has been ranked as the 7th fastest-growing fashion brand in the U.S. on the recently announced 2024 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious data-driven ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Achieving 780% growth from 2020 to 2023 with minimal outside investor capital, Marcella also ranked on the list as America's 44th fastest-growing consumer products company and as America's 577th fastest-growing company, overall. Moreover, Marcella ranked as the fastest-growing retailer in New England (where it is headquartered) for the past three years.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Siyana and Andy Huszar, Marcella's "minimalism with an edge" clothing, shoes and accessories are designed in New York and handcrafted in Europe. Core to the brand's DNA is a commitment to advancing women and girls across the brand's every aspect (design, production approach, sustainability, and social impact).

"Being ranked as America's 7th fastest-growing fashion company is a testament to our incredible team and the uncompromising passion we bring daily to revolutionizing fashion for the benefit of women and girls globally," said Siyana Huszar, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Marcella.

Marcella takes a holistic approach to sustainability that not only drives its mission but its profitability. The brand's innovative "just-in-time" production model minimizes the global fashion industry's typical inventory waste, enabling Marcella to sell over 90% of what it makes at or near full price and dramatically reducing the company's ecological footprint. This efficiency results in exceptional capital savings and enables Marcella to be ethical, sustainable and socially impactful in its approach. Its original, designer essentials have a superior price-to-quality ratio. Every individual involved in the production of any Marcella piece enjoys a truly living wage, generous benefits and free health care. And, for every order Marcella sells, the company supports three days of school for a marginalized girl around the world in partnership with CAMFED, the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered.

"To think that Marcella has been able to profitably achieve such ongoing growth while mainly bootstrapping is humbling," added Andy Huszar, Co-founder and CEO of Marcella. "We're honoured to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 for the third straight year and excited to continue delivering ethical, sustainable and socially impactful fashion within reach."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years," commented Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief.

About Marcella

Marcella is a mission-driven, omnichannel women's fashion brand offering designer essentials within reach. NYC designed and European handcrafted from locally sourced fabrics and trims, Marcella fashions itself as ethical, sustainable and socially impactful, where every major facet of the company's operation benefits one central mission: advancing women and girls globally. At the heart of this approach is a partnership with CAMFED, the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered. Since 2021, Marcella has supported over 910,000 school days for needy girls.

More about the Inc. 5000

Based on financial data analysis, the 2024 Inc. 5000 ranked companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at ?http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

