WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utility Duke Energy on Friday said it has filed a plan with the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) to recover about $1.1 billion in direct costs associated with the company's emergency activation and response to hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations.'Quickly and safely getting the lights back on for our customers was our highest priority after each of these brutal storms. While today's filing reflects the costs of those efforts, we want to assure our customers that, as part of our overall commitment to affordability, we strived to minimize the impact on their bills as much as possible, and moving forward, we will keep making strategic investments to strengthen the electric grid and help ensure they have the reliable power they need,' said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. 'This kind of continuous improvement is a cornerstone of the work we do at Duke Energy Florida, especially considering the increasing risk of more extreme weather in the future.'As outlined in Duke Energy Florida's filing with the FPSC, the temporary impact to customer bills beginning in March 2025 is associated with the costs of the company's emergency activation and response to hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity on their monthly bills in March 2025 when compared to February 2025. While the storm charge actually totals an approximately $31 increase, the impact on customers has been reduced because of the annual, seasonal (March-November) decrease of $10 per 1,000 kWh through November 2025. However, it should be noted that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.