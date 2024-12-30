CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 98.52 against the yen and a 6-day high of 0.8989 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 98.09 and 0.8954, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6243 and 1.6699 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6215 and 1.6761, respectively.The aussie edged up to 1.1046 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.1033.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the loonie, 0.64 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro and 1.12 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX