30.12.2024
AI on Chip Industrial Cooperation Strategic Alliance: Taiwanese Companies Tap into Hardware Expertise to Drive Innovation in Smart Mobility Sector

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), businesses are racing to meet the demands of terminal AI applications to propel growth. The AI on Chip Industrial Cooperation Strategic Alliance aims to promote the industry by supporting member companies such as Etron Technology, Generalplus Technology and iCatch Technology to develop innovative products engineered for a range of industrial applications.


Etron Technology has seamlessly integrated its RPC memory interface controller into voice control and driver monitoring systems in cars. The company has also unveiled the MemorAiLink platform, offering low-power, high-performance AI terminal solutions for the heterogeneous integration of various computing cores.

Generalplus Technology excels in driver monitoring systems (DMS), which comply with EU and Chinese regulations. By collecting extensive data and conducting rigorous field tests, the systems ensure optimal performance in any scenario.

iCatch Technology has recently launched the V2C multi-channel AI Internet of Vehicles (IoV) image analysis recorder, which has been available in the Japanese fleet market. The company's sensor fusion technology gives vehicles full perception capabilities, creating exciting new opportunities for applications in drones, robots and more.

Etron Technology, Generalplus Technology and iCatch Technology are all committed to innovation, striving to meet customer expectations and exploring new technology applications. Together, they are creating more opportunities within Taiwan's AI industry and on the global stage.

For more information on excellent Taiwanese manufacturers, please contact us at service@ai-on-chip-b2bmatch.org.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587982/image_5018046_24472191.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwanese-companies-tap-into-hardware-expertise-to-drive-innovation-in-smart-mobility-sector-302340041.html

