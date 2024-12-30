BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 89.31 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 88.88.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 4-day highs of 0.5657 and 1.8421 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5623 and 1.8511, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 91.00 against the yen, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.81 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX