Montag, 30.12.2024
Macht Trump Krypto wieder groß? Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
30.12.24
08:11 Uhr
18,175 Euro
-0,050
-0,27 %
PR Newswire
30.12.2024 08:30 Uhr
Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 December 2024 there are a total of 455,351,068 number of shares in AB SKF, out of which 28,983,999 shares are of Series A and 426,367,069 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,620,705.9.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 December 2024 at 08.00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c4086697

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4086697/3190031.pdf

20241230 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3365716

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-302340092.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
