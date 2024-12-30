BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.The yen fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 164.88 against the euro and a 4-day low of 158.07 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 164.41 and 157.70, respectively.Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen slid to near 2-week lows of 198.98 and 109.84 from early highs of 198.37 and 109.49, respectively.The yen edged down to 175.34 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 174.91.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 168.00 against the euro, 160.00 against the greenback, 201.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the loonie and 178.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX