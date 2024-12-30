Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30
[30.12.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE00BN4GXL63
11,501,600.00
EUR
0
110,453,392.43
9.6033
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
27.12.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
973,811.02
96.6082
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
973,811.02
96.6082
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
27.12.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,463,095.29
109.6629
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,463,095.29
109.6629
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.12.24
IE00BMDWWS85
47,555.00
USD
0
5,364,284.03
112.8017
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE00BMDWWS85
47,555.00
USD
0
5,364,284.03
112.8017
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.12.24
IE00BN0T9H70
43,413.00
GBP
0
4,764,405.60
109.7461
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE00BN0T9H70
43,413.00
GBP
0
4,764,405.60
109.7461
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.12.24
IE00BKX90X67
43,691.00
EUR
0
4,567,820.96
104.5483
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE00BKX90X67
43,691.00
EUR
0
4,567,820.96
104.5483
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.12.24
IE00BKX90W50
15,216.00
CHF
0
1,446,955.53
95.0943
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE00BKX90W50
15,216.00
CHF
0
1,446,955.53
95.0943
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
27.12.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,601,463.00
USD
0
17,125,710.97
10.6938
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,601,463.00
USD
0
17,125,710.97
10.6938
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
27.12.24
IE000LJG9WK1
464,970.00
GBP
0
4,540,868.73
9.7659
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000LJG9WK1
464,970.00
GBP
0
4,540,868.73
9.7659
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
27.12.24
IE000JL9SV51
313,609.00
USD
0
3,380,779.34
10.7802
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000JL9SV51
313,609.00
USD
0
3,380,779.34
10.7802
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
27.12.24
IE000BQ3SE47
3,820,550.00
SEK
0
406,234,513.46
106.3288
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000BQ3SE47
3,820,550.00
SEK
0
406,234,513.46
106.3288
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
27.12.24
IE000LSFKN16
627,000.00
SEK
0
6,199,320.85
9.887
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000LSFKN16
627,000.00
SEK
0
6,199,320.85
9.887
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
27.12.24
IE000LH4DDC2
123,650.00
SEK
0
1,307,408.55
10.5735
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000LH4DDC2
123,650.00
SEK
0
1,307,408.55
10.5735
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
27.12.24
IE000WXLHR76
995,951.00
SEK
0
10,453,138.45
10.4956
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000WXLHR76
995,951.00
SEK
0
10,453,138.45
10.4956
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
27.12.24
IE000P7C7930
22,990.00
SEK
0
244,221.76
10.623
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000P7C7930
22,990.00
SEK
0
244,221.76
10.623
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
27.12.24
IE000061JZE2
901,028.00
SEK
0
9,367,918.22
10.3969
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000061JZE2
901,028.00
SEK
0
9,367,918.22
10.3969
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
27.12.24
IE000CV0WWL4
18,900,000.00
JPY
0
1,920,193,956.17
101.5976
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE000CV0WWL4
18,900,000.00
JPY
0
1,920,193,956.17
101.5976
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
27.12.24
IE0002A3VE77
700,000.00
EUR
0
7,070,684.45
10.101
Ex Dividend Date
27.12.24
IE0002A3VE77
700,000.00
EUR
0
7,070,684.45
10.101