Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. and SynerK reached a strategic cooperation to jointly develop a novel siRNA drug SNK-2726

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Sino-US Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as " Huadong Medicine"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (SZ.000963), and SynerK PharmaTech (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SynerK") have reached a strategic cooperation. The two parties will jointly develop the small nucleic acid (siRNA) drug SNK-2726, targeting angiotensinogen (AGT) for the treatment of hypertension. Huadong Medicine has obtained the exclusive option, once exercised, for the right to develop, register, manufacture and commercialize the drug in Greate r China.

SynerK owns intellectual property rights of SNK-2726, which is currently in the IND filing preparation stage. According to the agreement, the two parties will jointly develop SNK-2726 to a certain stage. At the same time, Huadong Medicine obtains the exclusive option and may pay the exercise fee in the future to obtain the rights for exclusive development, registration, production and commercialization of SNK-2726 in Greater China. After Huadong Medicine exercises its rights, SynerK will also be entitled to receive subsequent R&D milestones and sales milestones, as well as tiered loyalties based on net sales after commercialization.

Dr. Tao Lan, CEO of SynerK, said: "We are very excited about the opportunity to cooperate with Huadong Medicine. Huadong Medicine's corporate philosophy of 'scientific research-based and patient-centered' coincides with our mission of 'changing patients' lives.' This cooperation further demonstrates the potential of SynerK's GalNexus siRNA platform. Through this 1+1>2 collaborative effort, we expect to accelerate the development of SNK-2726 and bring new treatment options to patients."

Lv Liang, chairman and general manager of Huadong Medicine, said: "We are very pleased to reach this strategic cooperation with SynerK to develop the innovative siRNA drug SNK-2726 together. SynerK has novel nucleic acid drug technology platforms with independent intellectual property rights. Huadong Medicine will use its deep accumulation in innovative drug research and development and rich experience in clinical and commercialization of drugs in the cardiovascular field. Through close cooperation with SynerK, we will jointly accelerate the development of SNK-2726 and benefit more hypertensive patients as soon as possible."

About SNK-2726

SNK-2726, with independent intellectual property rights owned by SynerK, is a subcutaneous RNAi drug targeting angiotensinogen (AGT). It is being developed for the treatment of hypertension and is currently in the IND application preparation stage. AGT is the upstream precursor in the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS). AGT in the blood circulation is produced mainly by the liver. Inhibiting the production of AGT can effectively block the activity of the RAAS system and reduce blood pressure. Preclinical study results showed that SNK-2726 can potently inhibit the synthesis of AGT in the liver and has prolonged effects, which can lead to a stable and continuous decrease of AGT, and ultimately lower blood pressure.

About SynerK

SynerK is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of RNA-targeted therapies. It operates in the USA (Boston, MA) and China (Suzhou and Beijing). The cofounders are industry experts with rich experience in nucleic acid drug discovery and development. SynerK aims to build a world-class RNA-targeted therapeutic company by developing products that have the potential to be first-in-class or best-in-class treatments, targeting diseases that are difficult to cure with existing therapies.

For more information, please visit: www.synerk.cn

About Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.

Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (stock code: 000963.SZ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The company adheres to the corporate philosophy of " scientific research-based and patient-centered." After more than 30 years of development, the company's business covers the entire pharmaceutical industry chain, with four major business segments: pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical business, aesthetic medicine, and industrial microbiology. It has developed into a listed, large-scale comprehensive pharmaceutical company integrating innovative pharmaceutical research and development, production, and distribution. In 2023, the company achieved operating income of 40.624 billion yuan, with more than 10,000 employees, and has extensive commercial coverage and marketing capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.eastchinapharm.com

SOURCE SynerK