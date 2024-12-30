Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

30 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 27 December 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.625million Including current year income and expenses £47.883million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 250.98p Including current year income and expenses 252.34p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 252.12p Including current year income and expenses 253.36p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

