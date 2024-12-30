Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 December to 27 December 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/23/2024 FR0010313833 3500 70,9071 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/24/2024 FR0010313833 3500 71,5615 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/27/2024 FR0010313833 3500 71,5302 XPAR TOTAL 10 500 71,3329

