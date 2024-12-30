Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 December to 27 December 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/23/2024
FR0010313833
3500
70,9071
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/24/2024
FR0010313833
3500
71,5615
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/27/2024
FR0010313833
3500
71,5302
XPAR
TOTAL
10 500
71,3329
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
