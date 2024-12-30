Anzeige
30.12.2024
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 27 December 2024 were:

1,461.31p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,519.34p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,483.68p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,541.71p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 40,000 Ordinary shares on 27th December 2024, the Company has 46,649,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 3,343,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2024 PR Newswire
