Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.: Halozyme Announces FDA Approval of Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo Qvantig with ENHANZE for Subcutaneous Use in Most Previously Approved Adult Solid Tumor Opdivo (nivolumab) Indications

Opdivo Qvantig represents the first and only subcutaneously administered PD-1 inhibitor

Opdivo Qvantig demonstrated consistent efficacy and showed a comparable safety profile to IV Opdivo in the Phase 3 CheckMate-67T trial

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (Halozyme) today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Opdivo Qvantig (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy) co-formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology for subcutaneous use in most previously approved adult, solid tumor intravenous (IV) Opdivo® indications as monotherapy, monotherapy maintenance following completion of Opdivo plus Yervoy® (ipilimumab) combination therapy, or in combination with chemotherapy or cabozantinib. Opdivo Qvantig is the first and only subcutaneously administered PD-1 inhibitor.

The subcutaneous administration of Opdivo Qvantig is faster, with a three- to five-minute administration time compared to 30 minutes for IV Opdivo.* Subcutaneous administration may offer flexibility to receive treatment where it is best for patients and their providers, may reduce steps required for preparation and time needed for administration.

"We are pleased Opdivo Qvantig, which is co-formulated with our ENHANZE drug delivery technology, is now FDA-approved as the first and only subcutaneously administered PD-1 inhibitor in the U.S.," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme. "This approval represents our ninth co-formulated product and is yet another example of how Halozyme's innovative ENHANZE technology is enabling greater flexibility and optionality for patients."

The FDA approval is based on the results from the Phase 3 randomized, open-label CheckMate-67T trial, which was a noninferiority trial evaluating Opdivo Qvantig co-formulated with Halozyme's proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20), compared to intravenous Opdivo, in adult patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma who received prior systemic therapy. In the trial, noninferiority was demonstrated for the co-primary endpoints of time-averaged concentration over 28 days (Cavgd28) and minimum concentration at steady state (Cminss) of Opdivo Qvantig vs. IV Opdivo. The geometric mean ratio (GMR) for Cavgd28 was 2.10 (90% CI: 2.00-2.20) and the GMR for Cminss was 1.77 (90% CI: 1.63-1.93). As a key powered secondary endpoint, the overall response rate (ORR) in the Opdivo Qvantig arm (n=248) was 24% (95% CI: 19-30) compared with 18% (95% CI: 14-24) in the IV Opdivo arm (n=247) showing that Opdivo Qvantig has similar efficacy compared to IV Opdivo as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).

Select Safety Profile from CheckMate-67T

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients receiving Opdivo Qvantig. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in>1% of patients who received Opdivo Qvantig were pleural effusion (1.6%), pneumonitis (1.6%), hyperglycemia (1.2%), hyperkalemia (1.2%), hemorrhage (1.2%) and diarrhea (1.2%). The most common adverse reactions (reported in =10% of patients) were fatigue (20%), musculoskeletal pain (31%), pruritus (16%), rash (15%), arthralgia (12%) and cough (11%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3 (1.2%) patients who received Opdivo Qvantig; these included myocarditis, myositis, and colitis complications. Study therapy was discontinued in 10% of patients due to adverse reactions. The safety profile of Opdivo Qvantig was comparable with the safety profile of IV Opdivo.

*Refers to the injection time and does not include other aspects of treatment; actual clinic time may vary.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in nine commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients, including offering flexibility to receive treatment in more convenient locations and broadening the treatment options for the indications referred to in this press release and potentially decreasing the time spent by healthcare professionals preparing and administering treatment and potentially improving infusion chair capacity. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results or delays in launch or commercialization of our partner's product referred to in this press release, unexpected adverse events or patient experiences or outcomes from being treated with the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

