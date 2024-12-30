BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales expanded at a steady pace in November, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.Retail sales in volume terms rose by a working day and seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent year-on-year in November, the same as in the prior month.The retail trade turnover of food, beverages, and tobacco grew 6.6 percent from last year, and those of non-food products, except for automotive fuels and lubricants, climbed by 8.8 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.8 percent in November, after a 0.6 percent gain in the preceding month.On an unadjusted basis, retail sales surged 7.3 percent annually, while they fell 6.4 percent monthly in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX