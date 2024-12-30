Janover Inc.: Janover Announces BTC (Bitcoin) Adoption

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) ("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled platform connecting the commercial real estate industry, today announced it aims to begin accepting payments in Bitcoin ("BTC") as well as Ethereum ("ETH") and Solana ("SOL") for select services, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation within evolving market trends. This decision aligns with the increasing support for digital assets on both a domestic policy level and within broader financial markets, as seen in notable corporate strategies to leverage certain cryptocurrencies for long-term value creation.

"At Janover, we remain focused on our core business. We do, however, recognize the broadening acceptance and significant future potential of digital currencies like Bitcoin," said the company's CEO. "We've seen how companies like MicroStrategy have successfully capitalized on Bitcoin's appreciation, and we believe there's an opportunity to participate in the market in a measured, responsible way."

Janover plans to incorporate select cryptocurrencies into its accepted forms of payment and is contemplating a treasury allocation plan into these assets. While continuing to prioritize responsible risk management, the company intends to offer clients greater flexibility in their transactions, continuing to facilitate lower friction and truly modern financial experiences for commercial real estate stakeholders across the ecosystem.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform that connects the commercial real estate industry. The company serves over one million annual web users and 1,000+ lenders, including more than 10% of U.S. banks in America, providing debt capital markets services, real estate syndication software, data and AI licensing, and insurance brokerage solutions to entrepreneurial multifamily and commercial real estate owners, developers and professionals. Janover operates through its Debt, Equity, and Insurance divisions, focusing on delivering needed technology-first solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.

