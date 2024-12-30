WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has officially reported that the world has just endured a decade of deadly heat.The UN chief noted that the top ten hottest years on record have occurred in the past decade.'This is climate breakdown - in real time. We must exit this road to ruin - and we have no time to lose,' he said in his message for the New Year, issued on Monday.'In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions, and supporting the transition to a renewable future. It is essential - and it is possible.'Reflecting on 2024, the stated that 'hope has been hard to find', with wars causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement, and inequalities and divisions fuelling tensions and mistrust.The Secretary-General said that even in the darkest days he has 'seen hope power change.'In this regard, he saluted activists of all ages who are raising their voices for progress, as well as 'humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people.'The Secretary-General said he also sees hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice, and in the scientists and innovators breaking new ground for humanity.The Secretary-General concluded by stating that there are no guarantees for what lies ahead in 2025.He pledged to stand with all those working to forge a more peaceful, equal, stable and healthy future for all people.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX