CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Caution ahead of the year-end as well as thin holiday trade marked the market action at the onset of the new week. The uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's tariff policies and the Fed's hawkish policy outlook weighed on market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are trading with losses. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly eased. Optimism about China's economic growth supported crude oil prices. Gold is trading on a flat note. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly in the red.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,638.50, down 0.82% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,914.00, down 0.95% Germany's DAX at 19,890.85, down 0.34% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,125.19, down 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 7,345.29, down 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,881.45, down 0.36% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,894.54, down 0.96% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,235.00, down 0.32% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,407.33, up 0.21% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,041.42, down 0.24%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0447, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.2592, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 157.53, down 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6238, up 0.36% USD/CAD at 1.4383, down 0.16% Dollar Index at 107.77, down 0.21%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.587%, down 0.69% Germany at 2.3845%, down 0.27% France at 3.199%, down 0.09% U.K. at 4.6735%, up 0.85% Japan at 1.074%, down 1.92%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $74.04, up 0.34%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $70.91, up 0.44%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,631.99, up 0.00%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $93,859.01, down 0.97% Ethereum at $3,414.63, up 0.77% XRP at $2.08, down 3.97% BNB at $700.68, down 1.15% Solana at $193.95, down 1.09%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX