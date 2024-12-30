Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ and WISeSat Unite to Build Next-Generation Secure Satellite Constellation with Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) Model

Less Than Two Weeks to the Launch of the Next-Generation WISeSat Satellite Equipped with SEALSQ Semiconductors

Geneva, Switzerland - December 30, 2024 -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that in cooperation with WISeSat AG ("WISeSat"), a pioneer in satellite-based IoT communication, are set to launch their next-generation satellite in less than two weeks. SEALSQ and WISeSat are both subsidiaries of WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies.

This milestone marks a key step in building a revolutionary satellite constellation capable of enabling secure machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions via space. If successful, the launch will initiate testing of advanced technologies that automate and secure communication between machines, powered by SEALSQ's state-of-the-art semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography solutions.

The partnership introduces a Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) model, allowing users/industries to access cutting-edge satellite services without investing in or managing complex infrastructures. By offering secure IoT data transmission, real-time M2M automation, and geospatial analytics, this initiative delivers flexible, scalable solutions to a variety of end users in sectors such as logistics, precision agriculture, and critical infrastructure.

Each satellite is equipped with SEALSQ's semiconductors and root of trust cryptography, ensuring protection against emerging threats. The constellation's incremental deployment strategy ensures that each satellite incorporates the latest innovations, creating a continuously evolving and secure network for real-time data transmission and analytics.

By combining SEALSQ's expertise in post-quantum security with WISeSat's satellite communication capabilities, this collaboration establishes a unique and scalable infrastructure in space. Frequent satellite launches will expand the constellation's capacity and coverage, transforming how industries integrate secure, space-based IoT solutions into their operations.

Companies interested in aggregating to the WISeSat satellite constellation can participate through the Partnership Constellation Agreement. This agreement requires an investment of at least $500,000, covering the cost of one satellite and launch. In return, participating companies gain the right to benefit from the entire constellation, leveraging its capabilities for secure IoT data transmission, real-time M2M automation, and advanced space-based solutions tailored to their operations. This partnership represents a bold leap forward in secure communication, automation, and data analytics, driving innovation and meeting the growing demand for resilient and scalable satellite solutions.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ's ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ's ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ's ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ's ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.