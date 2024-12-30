Duke Energy Foundation Donates $350,000 to Community Organizations Assisting in Hurricane Milton Relief

22 Florida nonprofits received funding to support ongoing recovery efforts

Giving for disaster preparedness and relief in Florida tops $900,000 for the year

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / The Duke Energy Foundation announced an additional $350,000 to Florida nonprofit organizations as part of its ongoing response to Hurricane Milton, disaster preparedness and relief. It has been more than a month since Milton made landfall as a major Category 3 storm on Oct. 9, and the company remains committed to communities as they rebuild.

"This has been a devastating hurricane season for so many Floridians," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are walking side by side with our customers to help rebuild communities across Florida in the wake of Hurricane Milton. In partnership with dedicated nonprofit organizations, together we enable critical aid and provide Floridians with the services, materials and programs needed to recover."

Duke Energy Foundation donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross before the storm, which ensured the quick distribution of supplies to areas in the state that expected impact.

An additional $300,000 has been provided to 22 local organizations across the Gulf Coast and Central Florida that are working to bring back vitality to these communities. Foundation grants are supporting efforts around food security, replacement of essential items, financial support for college students and other unexpected household costs. Grantee organizations are listed below.

Gulf Coast

Daystar Life Center of Citrus County

Central Florida Community Action Agency

Yankeetown - Inglis Fire Rescue

Dunedin Cares Food Pantry

Amplify Clearwater

Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center (Safety Harbor)

St. Petersburg College (SPC) Foundation

Interfaith Food Pantry

Pasco Education Foundation

Ready for Life Pinellas

Pinellas Community Foundation - We Are St. Pete Fund

Central Florida

University of Central Florida (UCF) Student Emergency Fund

United Against Poverty (UP)

Salvation Army of Osceola County

Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka

Valencia College (VC) Puma Emergency Relief Fund

Lake Support and Emergency Recovery (L.A.S.E.R.)

United Way of Central Florida

Highlands County Board of County Commissioners

Heartland Food Bank

Rescue Outreach Mission of Central Florida

Backpack Buddies

"We are thankful for Duke Energy's generosity in supporting our students when they need it most, during this critical time in their lives," said Adrienne Frame, UCF VP of student success and well-being. "Duke Energy is making a big impact by helping students stay on their path to earning a college degree and achieving their dreams."

With several significant storms impacting Duke Energy Florida's 13,000-square-mile service territory this year, the donations for Hurricane Milton bring total giving for disaster readiness and response in the state to $910,000.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

