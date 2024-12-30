Tutors International Mentorship Programme Launches Search for Next Mentee

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a leader in bespoke private tutoring, is delighted to announce that it is now taking nominations for its Mentorship Programme.

In recognition of National Mentoring Month, Tutors international has announced its search for a new mentee to join its prestigious Mentorship Programme. Aimed at supporting talented young people, it is a life-changing initiative designed to help exceptional young people overcome obstacles and reach their full potential.

What is Tutors International Mentorship Programme?

Over the past 25 years Tutors International has provided private tuition to students around the world, helping thousands of young people succeed academically and personally. As a passionate advocate of education, CEO and Tutors International founder, Adam Caller, wanted to extend this opportunity and support more students to reach their full potential, regardless of their personal circumstances.

Caller explains, "Our mentorship programme is designed to break down barriers and financial constraints in order to empower individuals with exceptional talent and ambition."

Now in its fifth year, the Tutors International Mentorship programme has been using its extensive educational experience to provide flexible educational support, advice, and financial assistance to select students. The goal is to help these young people with exceptional aptitudes fulfil their aspirations and grow their fortitude.

Reflecting on the outcomes to date, Caller said, "It has been an honour and a delight to support our mentees and a privilege to see them gain new skills and achieve such outstanding results."

Mentorship Programme Success Stories

Two of our programme mentees, Nampet and Tobias, have been sharing their incredible educational journeys since being accepted into the Tutors International Mentorship Programme.

Nampet, a mentee for four years, has thrived both academically and in other pursuits. She said, "The programme has opened so many doors for me. It's helped me grow in areas I love, like ballet and art, and boosted my confidence in business and public speaking. Thanks to this support, I secured a place at a top private high school."

Tobias, a mentee since 2019, was initially sponsored for a voyage with the Tall Ships Youth Trust. The experience has ignited his passion for engineering, and with continued mentorship, he is now pursuing his dream of becoming an aeronautical engineer. He said, "The programme has shown me a future I never thought possible. It's given me the confidence and tools to follow my dream."

What is Tutors International Looking For in a Mentee?

The Tutors International Mentorship Programme is looking for high-achieving students who:

Show exceptional promise in academics, the arts, sports, or other fields.

in academics, the arts, sports, or other fields. Are driven to succeed , displaying commitment, hard work, and ambition.

, displaying commitment, hard work, and ambition. Face financial challenges and could benefit from access to life-changing opportunities.

What the Mentorship Programme Offers

With rising education costs, many exceptional students may face barriers to accessing top-tier opportunities. The Tutors International Mentorship Programme offers not just financial support, but also the resources and personalised guidance needed to help students excel. We provide:

Tailored support for each student's unique aspirations and goals.

for each student's unique aspirations and goals. Confidence-building opportunities to help students develop independence and resilience.

to help students develop independence and resilience. Exclusive access to leading schools, workshops, and learning resources that foster growth and success.

Nominate a Student Today

If you know a young person who would benefit from this incredible programme, we encourage you to nominate them. This could be the first step towards unlocking their full potential and setting them on a path to success.

To learn more about the Tutors International Mentorship Programme or to submit a nomination, visit www.tutors-international.com or contact us at mentorship@tutors-international.com.

