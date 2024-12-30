Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Issue of Equity

Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.12.2024
Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 150,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 173.13p per share under its block listing facility. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all respects.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 202,379,323 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

30 December 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
