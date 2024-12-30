DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Dec-2024 / 18:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 30 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 82,782 Highest price paid per share: 133.00p Lowest price paid per share: 130.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.6261p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,754,409 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,754,409) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 131.6261p 82,782

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 149 132.50 09:39:56 00317516047TRLO1 XLON 500 132.50 09:51:34 00317517149TRLO1 XLON 400 132.50 09:51:34 00317517151TRLO1 XLON 6 132.50 09:59:51 00317517814TRLO1 XLON 300 132.50 10:07:53 00317517906TRLO1 XLON 400 132.50 10:07:57 00317517907TRLO1 XLON 500 132.50 10:39:45 00317518490TRLO1 XLON 500 132.50 10:55:55 00317519268TRLO1 XLON 400 132.50 11:12:06 00317519502TRLO1 XLON 300 132.50 11:27:56 00317519718TRLO1 XLON 566 132.50 11:27:56 00317519719TRLO1 XLON 58 133.00 12:34:10 00317520721TRLO1 XLON 3 133.00 12:34:16 00317520722TRLO1 XLON 357 133.00 12:34:20 00317520723TRLO1 XLON 300 133.00 12:34:39 00317520726TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 12:35:11 00317520731TRLO1 XLON 400 133.00 12:44:24 00317520948TRLO1 XLON 634 132.50 12:51:28 00317521165TRLO1 XLON 972 132.50 12:51:28 00317521166TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 12:51:28 00317521167TRLO1 XLON 1295 133.00 12:51:28 00317521168TRLO1 XLON 752 133.00 12:51:28 00317521169TRLO1 XLON 453 133.00 12:51:34 00317521171TRLO1 XLON 562 133.00 12:51:34 00317521172TRLO1 XLON 2770 133.00 12:51:36 00317521174TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 12:51:55 00317521180TRLO1 XLON 890 133.00 12:51:55 00317521181TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 12:53:20 00317521210TRLO1 XLON 1673 132.50 13:02:33 00317521373TRLO1 XLON 836 132.50 13:02:33 00317521374TRLO1 XLON 142 132.50 13:03:24 00317521394TRLO1 XLON 686 132.00 13:09:40 00317521482TRLO1 XLON 1884 132.00 13:16:33 00317521630TRLO1 XLON 686 132.00 13:16:33 00317521631TRLO1 XLON 857 132.00 13:16:33 00317521632TRLO1 XLON 2584 131.50 13:16:33 00317521633TRLO1 XLON 5880 132.00 13:16:33 00317521634TRLO1 XLON 3425 131.50 13:16:33 00317521635TRLO1 XLON 1366 132.00 13:16:33 00317521636TRLO1 XLON 149 132.00 13:16:33 00317521637TRLO1 XLON 3439 131.50 13:16:41 00317521638TRLO1 XLON 400 131.50 13:17:23 00317521660TRLO1 XLON 557 131.50 13:17:23 00317521661TRLO1 XLON 565 132.00 13:18:54 00317521678TRLO1 XLON 2092 132.00 13:18:54 00317521679TRLO1 XLON 297 132.00 13:18:54 00317521680TRLO1 XLON 200 132.00 13:18:54 00317521681TRLO1 XLON 170 131.50 13:20:16 00317521702TRLO1 XLON 2250 131.50 13:20:16 00317521703TRLO1 XLON 500 131.50 13:22:26 00317521713TRLO1 XLON 300 131.50 13:41:51 00317522090TRLO1 XLON 149 131.50 13:46:55 00317522150TRLO1 XLON 500 131.50 13:56:16 00317522337TRLO1 XLON 300 131.50 13:57:04 00317522359TRLO1 XLON 400 131.50 14:10:58 00317522584TRLO1 XLON 522 131.50 14:10:58 00317522585TRLO1 XLON 59 131.00 14:33:36 00317523119TRLO1 XLON 795 131.00 14:39:00 00317523364TRLO1 XLON 1233 131.00 14:39:00 00317523365TRLO1 XLON 439 131.00 14:39:00 00317523366TRLO1 XLON 841 131.00 14:39:00 00317523367TRLO1 XLON 23 131.00 14:39:00 00317523368TRLO1 XLON 36 131.00 14:39:01 00317523369TRLO1 XLON 685 131.00 14:40:46 00317523424TRLO1 XLON 1181 131.50 14:43:01 00317523480TRLO1 XLON 147 131.50 14:43:01 00317523481TRLO1 XLON 1109 131.50 14:43:01 00317523482TRLO1 XLON 894 131.50 14:43:01 00317523483TRLO1 XLON 2894 131.50 14:43:01 00317523484TRLO1 XLON 2687 131.50 14:43:01 00317523485TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2024 13:37 ET (18:37 GMT)