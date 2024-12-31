AI Thought Leader Jim Harris to Moderate "Predictive AI: Transforming Customer Service and Business" Panel at CES® 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - Renowned AI thought leader and international bestselling author Jim Harris will be moderating a panel "Predictive AI: Transforming Customer Service and Business" at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. This must-attend event will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 3pm in the Las Vegas Convention Center North - Room N261.





Jim Harris, AI Expert attends CES every year



AI is predicted to create $7.8 trillion of value every year by 2030 according to McKinsey. As businesses navigate a rapidly changing digital landscape, this session will dive deep into the transformative power of predictive AI-from revolutionizing customer experiences to optimizing internal operations. Jim Harris, one of North America's top Artificial Intelligence and disruptive innovation speakers, will lead this expert panel discussion with executives from industry-leading organizations.

About CES 2025

CES® is the world's most influential tech event, serving as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES showcases the entire tech landscape, bringing together industry leaders and forward-thinking innovators to address the world's biggest challenges.

CES Tech

Panel Details

Title: Predictive AI: Transforming Customer Service and Business

Date and Time: Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 3:00 PM

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center North - Room N261

Format: Panel Discussion

Moderator:

Jim Harris - Author and AI Thought Leader

Jim Harris is a celebrated futurist, AI expert, and author, recognized as one of North America's leading voices on disruptive innovation and digital transformation. As the author of the international bestseller "Blindsided," Jim has worked with Fortune 500 companies and spoken at more than 50 events annually, inspiring organizations to embrace innovation and AI-driven strategies.





Jim Harris, AI Expert Moderator at CES



Panelists:

Alyssa Altman - EVP, Industry Lead, Publicis Sapient

Alyssa Altman leads the Consumer Products, Retail, and Transport and Mobility sectors at Publicis Sapient. She specializes in digital transformation, focusing on how predictive AI can drive customer experience innovation in retail and mobility.

Mamatha Chamarthi - Chief Digital Officer, Goodyear

Mamatha Chamarthi is a digital leader in the automotive and mobility sectors, leveraging AI-driven solutions to optimize business and product performance at Goodyear.

Nick Parrotta - Chief Digital & Information Officer, Harman International

Nick Parrotta focuses on innovation and AI application in automotive technology, enhancing digital solutions and user experiences at Harman International.

Davie Sweis - Senior VP, Bosch

Davie Sweis implements cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline operations, improve service delivery, and transform global business processes at Bosch.

In today's competitive business environment, predictive AI is no longer optional-it is essential. Attendees will gain actionable insights into how predictive AI can:

Enhance Customer Service: Learn how AI-driven analytics predict customer needs, enabling businesses to provide proactive, personalized service that delights customers.

Optimize Operations: Discover how leading companies use AI to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs through real-time data analysis and predictive modeling.

Drive Innovation: Explore AI-powered strategies that are transforming the automotive, retail, and technology sectors, with case studies from global leaders like Goodyear, Harman International, and Bosch.

Overcome Adoption Challenges: Address key barriers such as data integration, workforce readiness, and cybersecurity concerns, with practical solutions from top AI leaders.

For more insights on disruptive innovation and AI, visit Jim Harris' website: JimHarris.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris is a globally recognized keynote speaker, author, and thought leader in artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation. With a unique ability to simplify complex topics, Jim empowers businesses to thrive in times of disruption. His work has helped companies across the globe embrace change, adapt to emerging technologies, and drive measurable results.





Jim Harris with the late Clayton Christensen who coined the term Disruptive Innovation



This is a must-attend event to explore the transformative potential of predictive AI and its ability to revolutionize businesses. Join Jim Harris and top industry leaders at CES 2025 and take the first step toward an AI-powered future.

