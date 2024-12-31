Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.12.2024

WKN: A0MQJ5 | ISIN: GG00B1RMC548 | Ticker-Symbol: TFS
Berlin
30.12.24
08:51 Uhr
13,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.12.2024 08:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Tetragon Financial Group Limited November 2024 Monthly Factsheet

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for November 2024.

  • Net Asset Value: $3,099m
  • Fully Diluted NAV per Share: $34.58
  • Share Price (TFG NA): $14.15
  • Monthly NAV per Share Total Return: -0.2%
  • Monthly Return on Equity: 0.2%
  • Most Recent Quarterly Dividend: $0.11
  • Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Please refer to important disclosures on page three of the Monthly Factsheet.

Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

November 2024 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors.

Please see: https://www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-information.

Tetragon Investor Relations:
Yuko Thomas
ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:
Prosek Partners
pro-tetragon@prosek.com
U.K. +44 20 3890 9193
U.S. +1 212 279 3115

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetragon-financial-group-limited-november-2024-monthly-factsheet-302340193.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
