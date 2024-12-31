Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.12.2024

WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Frankfurt
30.12.24
10:23 Uhr
9,750 Euro
+0,900
+10,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8509,85030.12.
ACCESSWIRE
31.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of Relevant Change to Significant Shareholder

Finanznachrichten News

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on December 30, 2024 from BlackRock, Inc. that on December 27, 2024 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Ailsa MacMaster

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

27/12/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

30/12/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.74%

0.25%

4.99%

960,018

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

4.74%

0.25%

5.00%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

910,828

4.74%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

910,828

4.74%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

49,190

0.25%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

49,190

0.25%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

3.140%

0.000%

3.140%

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

30 December 2024

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
