Autoliv Retires Repurchased Shares and Treasury Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that as of December 31, 2024, the total number of issued shares of common stock is 80,443,340 of which 77,712,479 shares are outstanding.

Autoliv retired 1,043,953 shares of common stock that had been repurchased during the quarter which resulted in a decrease in the issued shares. Autoliv also retired 2,000,000 shares of common stock that had been held in treasury unrelated to the repurchases in the quarter.

The Company now has a total of 80,443,340 issued shares of common stock of which 77,712,479 shares are outstanding. Each share of outstanding common stock is entitled to one vote. After the retirement of the repurchased shares and other treasury shares, Autoliv holds 2,730,861 shares of common stock in treasury which have no voting rights or rights to participate in distributions under Delaware law.

This information is of such character that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on December 31, 2024, 08:00 CET.

Inquiries:
Media: media@autoliv.com
Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 (0)8 58 720 602 or Emelie Ericson +46 (0)8 58 720 635
Investors & Analysts: ir@autoliv.com
Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71 or Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2023, our products saved 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.
Our 70,000 associates in 25 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2023 amounted to $10.5 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-retires-repurchased-shares-and-treasury-shares--decreases-number-of-issued-shares,c4086901

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/4086901/3190799.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-retires-repurchased-shares-and-treasury-shares-decreases-number-of-issued-shares-302340571.html

