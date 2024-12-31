Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director Declaration

Anzeige
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
30.12.24
13:42 Uhr
7,860 Euro
+0,030
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
31.12.2024 08:36 Uhr
95 Leser
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

31 December 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or the "Company") announces that Irene McDermott Brown has informed the Company that she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director for IntegraFin Holdings plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange). The appointment will take effect from 1 January 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Jelena Bjelanovic

+44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 GMT on 31 December 2024.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


