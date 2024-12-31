DJ Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc (HLTW LN) Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 491.0792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 179282 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 367776 EQS News ID: 2059397 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 31, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)