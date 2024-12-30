Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces the Closure of its U.S. Markets in Honor of a National Day of Mourning for Former President Jimmy Carter

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that it will observe the passing of President Jimmy Carter by closing all Nasdaq U.S. equities and options markets on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

"We mourn the loss of President Carter and will be closing our U.S. markets during the National Day of Mourning to celebrate his life and honor his legacy," said Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq. "President Carter was an exemplary leader, one who tirelessly continued his efforts to improve the human condition even after his tenure in public office was complete. His contributions will be felt by those around the world for years to come. On behalf of Nasdaq, we extend our deepest condolences to the Carter Family."

In addition, Nasdaq observed a moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, with a message on the Nasdaq Tower honoring the former President.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Marleen Geerlof

+1.347.380.3520

Marleen.Geerlof@Nasdaq.com

Emily Pan

+1.646.637.3964

Emily.Pan@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQG-