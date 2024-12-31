DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results 31-Dec-2024 / 10:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30th September 2024. The Company is an active investor in small companies that have the potential for significant growth. The Company made a total comprehensive profit of GBP176,162 for the period. The Company will not be paying a dividend. Cash at bank at 30th September 2024 was GBP 341,960. We hold equity and / or loan and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Elephant Oil Corp Mafula Energy Limited Electrum Discovery Corp Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate Plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Gavin Burnell Managing Director 31 December 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 6 Months 6 Months Year to to to 31.3.24 30.9.24 30.9.23 Continuing operations Revenue 0 0 0 Operating expenses (42,908) (30,882) (67,719) Foreign exchange gain(loss) on available -for-sale financial assets 4,358 775 0 173,513 (15,061) 0 Other gain(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit & loss account Fair value gains(losses) on financial assets (218) 113,928 45,917 ______ _______ ______ Profit(loss) from operations before taxation 176,612 (41,367) 46,984 Corporation tax 0 0 0 ________ ______ _____ Profit(loss) for period 176,162 (41,367) 46,984

