Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results -3

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results 31-Dec-2024 / 10:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30th September 2024. The Company is an active investor in small companies that have the potential for significant growth. The Company made a total comprehensive profit of GBP176,162 for the period. The Company will not be paying a dividend. Cash at bank at 30th September 2024 was GBP 341,960. We hold equity and / or loan and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Elephant Oil Corp Mafula Energy Limited Electrum Discovery Corp Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate Plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Gavin Burnell Managing Director 31 December 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 6 Months 6 Months Year to to to 31.3.24 30.9.24 30.9.23 Continuing operations Revenue 0 0 0 Operating expenses (42,908) (30,882) (67,719) Foreign exchange gain(loss) on available -for-sale financial assets 4,358 775 0 173,513 (15,061) 0 Other gain(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit & loss account Fair value gains(losses) on financial assets (218) 113,928 45,917 ______ _______ ______ Profit(loss) from operations before taxation 176,612 (41,367) 46,984 Corporation tax 0 0 0 ________ ______ _____ Profit(loss) for period 176,162 (41,367) 46,984

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 05:54 ET (10:54 GMT)

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results -2-

Total comprehensive income(expenditure) for the period 176,162 (41,367) 46,984 Profit(loss) per share (pence) Basic 0.10 (0.02) (0.03) Diluted 0.10 (0.02) (0.02) HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 6 Months to 6 Months Year 30.9.24 to 30.9.23 to 31.3.24 AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 Assets Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 385,171 408,583 393,981 _______ ______ ______ 393,981 385,171 408,583 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 272,536 293,333 416,240 Trade and other receivables 517 30,115 117 Cash and cash equivalents 341,960 18,415 5,386 615,013 341,863 421,743 Total assets 1,008,994 727,034 830,326 Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 173,602 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 1,174,631 Share based payment reserve 115,600 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (1,030,82 (942,476) (766,312) _______ ______ ______

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 05:54 ET (10:54 GMT)

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results -3-

697,521 433,006 521,357 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 311,473 294,028 308,969 Total equity and liabilities 1,008,994 727,034 830,326 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 6 Months 6 Months to Year to to 30.9.24 30.9.23 31.3.24 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit(loss) 176,162 (41,367) 46,801 Adjustments: 183 Interest Fair value adjustment of financial assets through profit and loss (45,917) (218) (113,928) (Profit)loss on disposal of financial assets through profit and loss (173,153) 15,061 (775) Foreign exchange (gain) loss - (4,358) - Movements in working capital: (399) 489 (29,508) (Increase)decrease in trade and other receivables Increase in trade and other payables 16,302 31,244 2,505 _______ _____ _____ Net cash used in operating activities (40,802) (44,088) (35,986) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and loss 377,376 125,650 191,486 Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss 0 (85,075) (172,042) ______ _____ _______

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 05:54 ET (10:54 GMT)