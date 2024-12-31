DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results 31-Dec-2024 / 10:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30th September 2024. The Company is an active investor in small companies that have the potential for significant growth. The Company made a total comprehensive profit of GBP176,162 for the period. The Company will not be paying a dividend. Cash at bank at 30th September 2024 was GBP 341,960. We hold equity and / or loan and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Elephant Oil Corp Mafula Energy Limited Electrum Discovery Corp Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate Plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Gavin Burnell Managing Director 31 December 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 6 Months 6 Months Year to to to 31.3.24 30.9.24 30.9.23 Continuing operations Revenue 0 0 0 Operating expenses (42,908) (30,882) (67,719) Foreign exchange gain(loss) on available -for-sale financial assets 4,358 775 0 173,513 (15,061) 0 Other gain(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit & loss account Fair value gains(losses) on financial assets (218) 113,928 45,917 ______ _______ ______ Profit(loss) from operations before taxation 176,612 (41,367) 46,984 Corporation tax 0 0 0 ________ ______ _____ Profit(loss) for period 176,162 (41,367) 46,984 Total comprehensive income(expenditure) for the period 176,162 (41,367) 46,984 Profit(loss) per share (pence) Basic 0.10 (0.02) (0.03) Diluted 0.10 (0.02) (0.02) HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 6 Months to 6 Months Year 30.9.24 to 30.9.23 to 31.3.24 AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 Assets Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 385,171 408,583 393,981 _______ ______ ______ 393,981 385,171 408,583 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 272,536 293,333 416,240 Trade and other receivables 517 30,115 117 Cash and cash equivalents 341,960 18,415 5,386 615,013 341,863 421,743 Total assets 1,008,994 727,034 830,326 Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 173,602 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 1,174,631 Share based payment reserve 115,600 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (1,030,82 (942,476) (766,312) _______ ______ ______ 697,521 433,006 521,357 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 311,473 294,028 308,969 Total equity and liabilities 1,008,994 727,034 830,326 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 6 Months 6 Months to Year to to 30.9.24 30.9.23 31.3.24 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit(loss) 176,162 (41,367) 46,801 Adjustments: 183 Interest Fair value adjustment of financial assets through profit and loss (45,917) (218) (113,928) (Profit)loss on disposal of financial assets through profit and loss (173,153) 15,061 (775) Foreign exchange (gain) loss - (4,358) - Movements in working capital: (399) 489 (29,508) (Increase)decrease in trade and other receivables Increase in trade and other payables 16,302 31,244 2,505 _______ _____ _____ Net cash used in operating activities (40,802) (44,088) (35,986) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and loss 377,376 125,650 191,486 Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss 0 (85,075) (172,042) ______ _____ _______ Net cash used in investing activities 377,376 40,575 19,444 ______ ______ ______ Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 336,574 (3,513) (16,542) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5,386 18,415 21,928 ______ ______ ____ Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 341,960 21,928 5,386 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 Financial information The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors on 30 September 2024 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified. The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2024 has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. Risks and uncertainties The Board continually assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2024. Critical accounting estimates The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2024. The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc - Gavin Burnell: 020 7264 4546 Optiva Securities Ltd - Vishal Balasingham: 020 3981 4174

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: IR TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 368007 EQS News ID: 2059879 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059879&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 05:54 ET (10:54 GMT)