31.12.2024 12:25 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results 
31-Dec-2024 / 10:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                  HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS 
                                                  PLC 
 
                                                  ("Hot Rocks" or the 
                                                  "Company") 
 
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 
 
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT 
 
I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30th September 2024. 
 
The Company is an active investor in small companies that have the potential for significant growth. 
 
 
The Company made a total comprehensive profit of GBP176,162 for the period. The Company will not 
be paying a dividend. 
 
Cash at bank at 30th September 2024 was GBP 341,960. 
 
 
 
We hold equity and / or loan and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
D3 Energy 
Elephant Oil Corp 
Mafula Energy Limited 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
Minergy Limited 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
Oscillate Plc 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
Trigon Metals Inc 
Tucano Gold Inc 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
Gavin Burnell 
Managing Director 
31 December 2024 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 
                                                                                                                                                                      6 Months                                            6 Months                     Year to 
                                                                                                                                                                      to                                               to                        31.3.24 
                                                                                                                                                                      30.9.24                                             30.9.23 
Continuing operations 
 
Revenue                                                                                                                                                                  0                                                0                               0 
 
Operating expenses                                                                                                                                                             (42,908)                                            (30,882)                      (67,719) 
Foreign exchange gain(loss) on available -for-sale financial assets                                                                                                                                                                                    4,358                           775 
                                                                                                                                                                      0 
 
                                                                                                                                                                      173,513                                             (15,061)                            0 
Other gain(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit & loss account 
 
Fair value gains(losses) on financial assets                                                                                                                                                                                                (218)                       113,928 
                                                                                                                                                                      45,917 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               ______ 
                                                                                                                                                                       _______ 
                                                                                                                                                                            ______ 
 
Profit(loss) from operations before taxation                                                                                                                                                176,612                                             (41,367)                      46,984 
 
 
 
 
Corporation tax                                                                                                                                                              0                                                0                              0 
                                                                                                                                                                      ________                                                                     ______ 
                                                                                                                                                                      _____ 
Profit(loss) for period                                                                                                                                                          176,162                                             (41,367)                      46,984 
 
 
 
Total comprehensive income(expenditure) for the period                                                                                                                                           176,162                                             (41,367)                      46,984 
 
 
Profit(loss) per share (pence) 
 
Basic                                                                                                                                                                   0.10                                              (0.02)                         (0.03) 
 
Diluted                                                                                                                                                                  0.10                                              (0.02)                         (0.02) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
 
                                                                                                                          6 Months to                                                                      6 Months                                 Year 
                                                                                                                          30.9.24                                                                        to 30.9.23 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          to 31.3.24 
AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 
 
Assets 
 
Non-current assets 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss                                                                                                                                                                          385,171                                  408,583 
                                                                                                                          393,981 
                                                                                                                            _______                                                                                                           ______ 
                                                                                                                          ______ 
                                                                                                                          393,981                                                                        385,171                                  408,583 
 
Current assets 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss                                                                                               272,536                                                                        293,333                                  416,240 
 
Trade and other receivables                                                                                                            517                                                                          30,115                                      117 
Cash and cash equivalents                                                                                                             341,960                                                                        18,415                                    5,386 
                                                                                                                          615,013                                                                        341,863                                  421,743 
 
Total assets                                                                                                                    1,008,994                                                                       727,034                                  830,326 
 
 
Equity and liabilities 
 
Equity 
 
Called up share capital                                                                                                              173,602                                                                        173,602                                  173,602 
 
Share premium account                                                                                                               1,174,631                                                                       1,174,631                                 1,174,631 
 
Share based payment reserve                                                                                                            115,600                                                                        115,600                                  115,600 
 
Retained loss                                                                                                                                                                                              (1,030,82                                 (942,476) 
                                                                                                                          (766,312) 
                                                                                                                          _______                                                                         ______                                 ______ 
 
 
                                                                                                                          697,521                                                                        433,006                                  521,357 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables                                                                                                              311,473                                                                        294,028                                  308,969 
 
Total equity and liabilities                                                                                                            1,008,994                                                                       727,034                                  830,326 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 
                                                                                                                           6 Months                                                                      6 Months to                                Year to 
                                                                                                                          to 30.9.24                                                                      30.9.23 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          31.3.24 
 
Cash flows from operating activities 
 
Operating profit(loss)                                                                                                               176,162                                                                        (41,367)                                  46,801 
 
Adjustments: 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             183 
 
Interest 
Fair value adjustment of financial assets through 
profit and loss                                                                                                                  (45,917)                                                                       (218)                                   (113,928) 
 
(Profit)loss on disposal of financial assets through profit 
and loss                                                                                                                      (173,153)                                                                       15,061                                     (775) 
 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss                                                                                                            -                                                                           (4,358)                                  - 
 
Movements in working capital: 
                                                                                                                          (399)                                                                                                               489 
                                                                                                                                                                                                     (29,508) 
 
(Increase)decrease in trade and other receivables 
 
Increase in trade and other payables                                                                                                                                                                                   16,302                                  31,244 
                                                                                                                          2,505 
                                                                                                                                          _______                                                                                   _____ 
                                                                                                                                            _____ 
Net cash used in operating activities                                                                                                       (40,802)                                                                       (44,088)                                 (35,986) 
 
 
Cash flows from investing 
 
activities 
 
 
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through 
profit and loss                                                                                                                  377,376                                                                        125,650                                  191,486 
 
Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss                                                                                              0                                                                           (85,075)                                 (172,042) 
                                                                                                                                           ______ 
                                                                                                                                             _____                                                                                _______ 
 
Net cash used in investing activities                                                                                                       377,376                                                                        40,575                                  19,444 
 
                                                                                                                            ______                                                                        ______                                 ______ 
 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents                                                                                                       336,574                                                                        (3,513)                                  (16,542) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 
period                                                                                                                       5,386                                                                         18,415                                  21,928 
                                                                                                                                            ______                                                                                 ______ 
                                                                                                                                             ____ 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period                                                                                                 341,960                                                                        21,928                                   5,386 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
ACCOUNTING POLICIES 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 
 
Financial information 
 
        The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory 
        accounts within the meaning of Section 434 Companies Act 2006. It has 
        been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition 
        and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting 
        Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. 
 
        The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed 
        interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the 
        Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. 
        Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 were approved by the 
        Board of Directors on 30 September 2024 and delivered to the Registrar 
        of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts 
        was unqualified. 
 
        The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2024 
        has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to 
        adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim 
        financial information. 
 
        Risks and uncertainties 
 
        The Board continually assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. 
        The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance 
        and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed 
        from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2024. 
 
        Critical accounting estimates 
 
        The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires 
        management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported 
        amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and 
        liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to 
        estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial 
        Statements to 31 March 2024. 
 
        The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this 
        announcement. 
 
        For further information please contact: 
 
 
        Hot Rocks Investments plc - Gavin Burnell: 020 7264 4546 
 
        Optiva Securities Ltd - Vishal Balasingham: 020 3981 4174

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 368007 
EQS News ID:  2059879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 05:54 ET (10:54 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.