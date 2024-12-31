Anzeige
31.12.2024
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

31 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 30 December 2024

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£47.483million
Including current year income and expenses£47.743million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses250.23p
Including current year income and expenses251.60p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses251.44p
Including current year income and expenses252.69p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000


