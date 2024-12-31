Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

31 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 30 December 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.483million Including current year income and expenses £47.743million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 250.23p Including current year income and expenses 251.60p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 251.44p Including current year income and expenses 252.69p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000