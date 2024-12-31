Anzeige
31.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 December 2024, the issued share capital of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc consisted of 107,331,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interests in, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

31 December 2024

END


